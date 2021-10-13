The House and Senate redistricting committees had different proposals when they embarked on the Redistricting Roadshow this week to receive public input from voters across the state.
On Nov. 8, the South Dakota Legislature will hold a special session to adopt one of the proposals developed by the redistricting committees. If they do not select one by Dec. 1, the state Supreme Court will draw the lines.
“The quality of your representation is affected by those boundaries,” Amy Scott-Stoltz, president of the League of Women Voters of South Dakota, told a small group which gathered at the Madison Public Library on Tuesday night to learn more about redistricting.
Her organization is one of 22 statewide which is attempting to take redistricting out of the hands of elected officials. Madison Area Stands Together, an informal group of Madison-area residents who actively work to build and promote community, is another of those groups, as is the South Dakota Farmers Union, the Sierra Club of South Dakota, AAUW of South Dakota and Dakota Rural Action.
They are gathering signatures on a petition for a ballot issue which would create an independent redistricting commission, make redistricting less partisan by not allowing any party to have a majority on the commission, and create more transparency in the decision-making process by requiring the commission to create a publicly available report.
“If this passes in 2022, an independent commission would redraw the lines,” Scott-Stoltz said.
Having an independent redistricting commission would have two benefits. The first is having a more engaged electorate. When independent commissions are used, districts are more competitive, leading to more people becoming engaged in the process, according to Scott-Stoltz.
“The more engaged people are, the better democracy works,” she said.
An independent redistricting commission would also reduce the likelihood of gerrymandering. With gerrymandering, district lines are drawn to manipulate control of the state Legislature.
In South Dakota, 48% of registered voters are Republican, 28% are Democrat and 24% are Independent. As a result of redistricting following the last census, 86% of the districts in South Dakota have more Republicans than Democrats, and 85% of the seats in the Legislature are held by Republicans.
To determine whether Independent voters could be swinging the elections, Scott-Stoltz looked at the results of gubernatorial races going back to the 1950s. They showed that on average, 60% of South Dakotans vote Republican and 40% vote Democrat, which suggests the supermajority in the state Legislature may be the result of gerrymandering.
When district lines are drawn, three factors must be considered. Districts must — connected — and have a portion of the state’s population comparable to other districts.
For the purpose of redistricting, the U.S. Census Bureau indicated the state’s population is 886,667. When divided into 35 districts, the target population is around 25,333 in each.
Because the legislative committees responsible for drawing the lines do not have to reveal the tools they use in drawing the lines, Scott-Stoltz recommended local voters consider how redistricting will affect them when they speak with their district legislators. Will they be voting with others who have similar concerns? Currently, District 8 includes Moody, Lake, Miner and Sanborn counties.
According to the Legislative Research Council’s website, the House Legislative Redistricting Committee developed the Grouse Proposal. With it, District 8 would include Lake, Moody, McCook and part of Miner County.
The LRC posted three proposals from the Senate Redistricting Committee. With the Falcon Proposal, District 8 would include Lake, Brookings and Moody counties, but not the city of Brookings, which would be a separate district.
With the Blackbird Proposal, District 8 would include Lake, Kingsbury, Miner and Brookings counties, but not the city of Brookings. With the Eagle Proposal, Lake County would be in District 7 with Brookings, Miner and part of Kingsbury County, but not the city of Brookings.
However, the larger issue that Scott-Stoltz was asking voters at the meeting to consider was whether elected officials should be allowed to select their voters. She said an independent commission would not use partisan data to redraw the lines.
“They’re just drawing those lines on shifts in population,” she said.
More information on redistricting and the petition for an independent commission can be found at drawntogethersd.com.