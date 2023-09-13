Legion Auxiliary hosting Missing Man table
The Madison Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 will host a Missing Man table at Second Street Dinner Friday to honor the lives of prisoners of war and people who went missing in action.
The Madison Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 will host a Missing Man table at Second Street Dinner Friday to honor the lives of prisoners of war and people who went missing in action.
Lisa Lee, the unit president, said the table would be set up Thursday evening and be available until Friday evening. It will feature a table with various symbolic items, such as a white table cloth representing purity of intentions, salt representing tears and an empty chair representing those who are not present.
“It honors the POWs and MIAs and just reminds everyone of the sacrifices soldiers made for our freedom,” Lee said.
Dakota State University fall enrollment numbers for freshman are up 6.2% compared to last fall, and overall enrollment saw an 8.3% increase.
More than 3,500 students are enrolled at DSU this fall, up from 3,241 last year, according to a DSU press release. This is the first time the number of students has exceeded 3,500 at DSU.
Of these, 2,951 are undergraduate students. About 360 of these students are freshman. Transfer student numbers are up 12.4%. On-campus students account for 38% of the student body, while 59%, or 2,086, are online students. This is a 13% increase in the number of online-only students.
In the press release, Dr. Rebecca Hoey, the provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs, noted graduate student numbers have continued to increase.
South Dakota students also make up a greater number of students than usual. They make up 61% of the student body, and the percentage of South Dakota students is up 9.36%. Of the state’s 66 counties, students from 64 are represented among the student population. Students from all 50 states are taking classes at DSU, as well, according to the release.
A South Dakota Board of Regents press release stated the six public universities, which include DSU, Black Hills State University, Northern State University, the South Dakota School of Mines, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota, saw an average enrollment increase of 2% overall compared to last fall. The number of freshmen increased 2.6% overall.
DSU saw the largest overall increase at 8.3% for overall enrollment and the second-highest enrollment increase for freshmen.
The Madison Regional Health System is hosting free information sessions on Medicare Friday, Sept. 15. According to the website, spaces are still available at 2 p.m.
The resources will be presented by Senior Health Information and Insurance Education and cover hospital insurance, medical insurance, prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans, which all fall under the Medicare umbrella. People can sign up by calling (605) 256 — 6551 or visiting madisonregionalhealth.org/medicare-resources/.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.