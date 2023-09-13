VFW dictionaries

CINDI ORTON, left, Jeanie Monette, Jean Epley, Bobbi Janke and Pat Callies, VFW Post 2638 Auxiliary members, prepare 120 student dictionaries for third-grade students in Lake County Schools. Monette, Youth Activities Chairperson, will discuss the Pledge of Allegiance and the dictionaries with the students.

Legion Auxiliary hosting Missing Man table

The Madison Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 will host a Missing Man table at Second Street Dinner Friday to honor the lives of prisoners of war and people who went missing in action.