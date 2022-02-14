Hello again from your state capital! We have passed the middle mark of our legislative calendar and continue to work on some of the big issues we face across the state. Much of that focus has been on infrastructure, education and public safety. Last week we heard two bills that can positively impact South Dakota for years to come.
We all know that we have workforce issues across our state. There are help wanted signs on nearly every business you enter. The issue is complex, but we have heard from communities both big and small that a lack of housing is one of the key reasons. The lack of housing development has been influenced by the rising costs of infrastructure, especially in rural communities.
SB53 is an act to provide an appropriation to increase workforce housing. The governor discussed her bold vision for this in her budget address, which included a $200 million request.
For weeks, members from the interim study on workforce housing, on which I served as vice chair, have worked side by side with the governor to put together a plan that includes some of the lessons learned from that committee.
Together we worked on an amendment to the bill which moves $100 million of the funds into a revolving loan program. The revolving loan program will provide a sustainable option to make a long-term difference on this issue.
Our smaller communities, which face the most difficulties with housing, will be able to use the LIIP Grant program, the revolving loan from the Housing Opportunity Fund or a combination of both. The amendment has been well received and passed out of committee 9-0.
SB65 is an act to delineate uses of the South Dakota housing opportunity fund. These changes create flexibility in the program so that the revolving loan fund can be used for housing infrastructure across our state. After passing the amendment, this bill also passed out of committee, receiving a unanimous number of votes.
The focus of this legislation is to partner with private industry to assist with the installation of public infrastructure. It is important to note that when we talk about career housing in South Dakota, we are not referencing subsidized housing, nor do we wish for the state to manage properties or compete with private business.
With this plan, communities and private industry have the flexibility to build what suits their needs best. Together we can make positive steps toward solving our workforce shortage issue and in turn continue to grow our economy.
I am thankful for the governor’s leadership and willingness to work with legislative leaders on this critical issue. The legislation that is moving through the process has been a collaborative effort. It is work like this that makes me think that South Dakota’s best days lie ahead.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.