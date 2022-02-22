Bubba was eight years old and weighed 450 pounds before a kill shot took him out.
“There was a tree about ten yards from the bait station,” hunter Lindsey Genzlinger said. “He stood up to scratch his back. I put the crosshairs in the middle of his chest, and he went down.”
The black bear is now mounted and on display at the Running’s store south of SD-34 east of Madison. Genzlinger, who works in the sporting goods department, said she didn’t need two black bears in her apartment.
The other was harvested by her dad, Larry Genzlinger, on the same trip.
While it was memorable, the trip to Canada was just one of many hunting trips that Genzlinger made with her dad over the years.
As a daddy’s girl and tomboy, she started to accompany him when she was six or seven. When she was 12, she took the hunter safety course, and her dad bought her a rifle.
“My first rifle my dad ever got me was a single shot 243,” Genzlinger said. “It was left-handed for me.”
As the only left-handed shooter in her family, that was important.
“Then I got my first deer tag. I actually got to go out to the Hills for that,” she recalled.
She made the trip with her dad and grandfather, who had a tag for a cow elk. She was the only one to fill her tag on that trip. For her, going hunting with a group of men is just a fact of life.
“My dad’s side of the family – that’s what we do, we hunt,” Genzlinger stated. For her, personally, part of the allure is just being outdoors.
“I would rather be outside than anywhere, especially in the Hills,” she said. “It is so beautiful out there.”
That being the case, she still wasn’t planning to join her dad, her brother and one of her brother’s friends when they started planning a trip to Canada to go bear hunting. Then she got a call from her dad one evening.
“He tells me to come to the house quick,” she said. She went over, not knowing what to expect.
“He says, ‘Do you want to go bear hunting?’ At first, I thought he was messing with me,” Genzlinger recalled.
However, she learned he was asking a serious question. To go, she had to get a passport and start saving money, which is exactly what she did. In the end, she went with her dad, her brother Adam and one of her dad’s co-workers.
“We were up past Saskatoon,” she recalled. “It was a day and a half trip up there.”
Late spring days are long that far north, so they would go out in the afternoon and sit in a tree stand until 8 or 9 p.m. The bears were baited with big drums of popcorn. Genzlinger got Bubba, named after a guide whose name she couldn’t remember, on the second day of their trip.
“It’s an adrenaline rush. I would hunt a bear over a goose or pheasant any day,” she said.
She got the bear with a single shot. If she had not done so, she and her dad would have had to track the wounded bear.
“The outfitter’s rule is if you shoot it and hit it and don’t find it, you’re done hunting,” Genzlinger stated. “A kill shot up there; that’s what you need.”
On her second trip, she wasn’t as fortunate, but she’s not given up on bear hunting. She’s already dreaming about her next trip.
“I want to go to Wyoming and go bear hunting,” she said. A trip to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park has whetted her appetite for further adventures there.
“It’s so beautiful out there and I like a challenge,” Genzlinger said.