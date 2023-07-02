2.8M opt out.jpg

THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its next meeting. Shelli Gust, the commission administrative officer, said that, based on the current total property value in the county, this opt-out would "roughly" lead to a tax rate of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, though the rate would vary based on the value of all property in the county. The current tax levy for the county is $2.475 per $1,000. The chart above gives examples of how the opt-out could affect property taxes for several property values, though these numbers are estimates.

The Lake County Commission will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.

Typically, the County Commission meets on Tuesdays, but this week’s meeting was rescheduled for Thursday due to Independence Day on July 4.