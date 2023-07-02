THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its next meeting. Shelli Gust, the commission administrative officer, said that, based on the current total property value in the county, this opt-out would "roughly" lead to a tax rate of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, though the rate would vary based on the value of all property in the county. The current tax levy for the county is $2.475 per $1,000. The chart above gives examples of how the opt-out could affect property taxes for several property values, though these numbers are estimates.
The Lake County Commission will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the courthouse.
Typically, the County Commission meets on Tuesdays, but this week’s meeting was rescheduled for Thursday due to Independence Day on July 4.
In addition to the opt-out, the commissioners will discuss a driver licensing program agreement, several utility occupancy applications, a grant with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, a welfare application and the IT and coroner budget requests.
The County Commissioners directed staff at their previous meeting to craft a resolution to generate an additional $2.8 million in property taxes from county landowners via an opt-out. This opt-out will begin in 2024 and will last five years unless it is extended.
To put the opt-out into effect in 2024, it has to be voted on before July 15.
The commissioners did not decide to send it to a vote of the people, but, if the opt-out passes at Thursday’s meeting, registered voters can gather signatures on a petition to send it to a public vote.
An opt-out is when a government entity, like a school board or county commission, requests additional property taxes from residents outside of the normal tax levy for that entity.
Since an opt-out is a request for a lump sum which is divided among all property taxpayers, the tax rate for the opt-out will vary from year to year as old properties are reassessed and new properties are added or expanded.
Based on the current value of all property in Lake County, next year’s tax would be about $1.47 per $1,000 of taxable property value, said Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust. The current county property tax levy is $2.475 per $1,000.
The commissioners have not indicated exactly how the money will be spent, though it would likely supplement multiple department budgets including the Highway Department’s, which is a frequent topic of conversation.
Earlier this year, the county received a finished report on the condition of paved roads in the county. The report stated the Highway Department budget would have to get a significant increase to maintain the current road quality. One projection indicated the county would need to spend more on paved road projects than the entire rest of the county budget combined, which includes the Sheriff’s Office and jail, judicial system and other county services, to get all paved roads into “good” condition.
Doubling or tripling the Highway Department budget is unrealistic, but all commissioners have expressed concerns about the state of county roads.
The County Commission has considered ways to raise county revenue in many previous meetings but decided on an opt-out due to its ability to raise a large amount of funds and its flexibility. The other major option, a road and bridge levy, was nixed for not raising enough funds and because the money could only be used on road and bridge projects.
Since 2010, Lake County has taken money from its reserve fund, which is like a savings account, to help fund its regular budget. Last year, the county used $1.6 million in this way. This is a practice both commissioners and staff have called “unsustainable.”
Gust said the county has not been able to generate revenue at the same pace as inflation, which has spiked in recent years. The additional property taxes will not allow the county to do more projects, she said; they will only allow the county to maintain its current level of service.
At their most recent meeting, the commissioners heard budget requests from numerous departments. Personnel costs, such as salaries, were not yet accounted for, though Gust estimated there would be a cost-of-living increase in salaries of about 3%. In the non-personnel sections of budgets, many departments asked for an increase. These preliminary budgets have not been officially passed or approved.