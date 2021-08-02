Despite pleas from a handful of residents, Dakota State University moved a step closer on Monday to having plans for boulevard parking at its Van Eps Place residence hall approved.
The Madison City Commission voted 4-1 to approve the application made by DSU officials to install boulevard parking along N. 3rd Street and Van Eps Avenue next to the residence hall.
Madison officials said the city and DSU would need to write up a more specific agreement about the parking plan and present that plan to the full city commission for approval.
David Jencks, city attorney, said the still-to-be-negotiated plan would likely include specific information such as the number of parking spaces, parking-space size and sidewalk locations. Mayor Marshall Dennert said that he wanted specific language about snow removal from the parking areas in the agreement.
DSU officials presented their application to occupy the rights-of-way to install boulevard parking with a drawing that indicated plans for 11 parking spaces along N. 3rd Street, six parking spaces along Van Eps Avenue and six parking spaces available in a small parking lot on the west side of Van Eps Place. In total, the application indicated future parking for 22 vehicles.
The original plans for Van Eps Place included housing for 23 students. Wendi Carlson-Kenley, DSU director of residence life, said that 17 students were assigned during the fall semester.
DSU officials attempted to gain approval for a similar parking plan two years ago, but their request was met by opposition from the neighborhood and the application was stymied by a 2-2 city commission vote.
In the interim, DSU had arranged for student parking on an undeveloped lot located south of the residence hall. However, during the last year, First Premier Bank constructed a new branch on that lot.
Stacy Krusemark, DSU vice president for administrative services, said the application was "...similar to what was proposed two years ago." He described the boulevard parking as the "best and safest proposal."
About 10 Madison residents attended the commissioners' meeting along with city and DSU officials. A majority of the residents had concerns about the university's parking proposal.
Elizabeth Hofer told the commissioners that she lives near the Van Eps Place intersection and argued that the map DSU provided with the application was inaccurate. She said the map did not include certain "no parking" areas along the streets.
According to Hofer, the restrictions along the streets and in the west parking lot would reduce the allowed parking spaces to 17 parking slots, not 22. She also noted Madison has a requirement that landlords provide one vehicle parking space for each tenant.
According to Hofer, university officials have an option to the boulevard parking if they would purchase the lot south of Van Eps Place and move the home that's on it. She added that the students could also park in municipal parking lots.
The Rev. Anthony Urban of St. Thomas Church also spoke to the commissioners about his concerns with installing the boulevard parking along a section of N. 3rd Street across the street from St. Thomas School. The school uses that section of the street as a bus stop.
Other Madison residents spoke to the commissioners about their concerns for the safety of St. Thomas students, the ability for college students to safely park in the west parking lot, and the addition of 17 to 23 more vehicles in the neighborhood.
Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin expressed doubts about whether the additional vehicles in the neighborhood would add much to traffic congestion.
Dennert asked Krusemark whether DSU officials had studied other parking options. Krusemark replied that university officials had done so, and the boulevard parking was their best parking plan.
Madison officials said residents could provide more public comments when a specific parking plan and agreement are completed and presented to the city commission. A handful of residents spoke Monday, all in opposition.
For the vote on the application's approval, commissioners Corbin, Kelly Dybdahl, Adam Shaw and Jerae Wire gave their approval. Dennert was the lone no vote.