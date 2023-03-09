O-R School Board to meet Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at Ramona.The board will hear reports and discuss the school calendar for 2022-23.Executive session for personnel issues is scheduled.According to the agenda, the board will consider, discuss and take all necessary action regarding the driver’s education program. The board will also declare items as surplus and dispose of properly.In addition, different policies will be reviewed and/or revised. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Touch of Heaven Massage brings relaxation to Madison Library, The Office team up to deliver “Pages for Pizza” Elsie Aslesen named NSAA Defensive Player of Year Madison Elementary School “goo the Guse” Longbeards announce winners for county's first-ever turkey tags MRHS Offers Free Screenings to Community Center Members Chester School names Moyer 'Teacher of the Year' MHS students head to Pierre for restaurant competition Moe named NSAA Coach of Year for 4th straight year First Bank and Trust donates to Madison High School athletics Follow us Facebook Twitter