The Madison Central School Educational Foundation board of directors and scholarship donors were present on Thursday to award foundation scholarships to Madison High School graduating seniors.
Executive Director Renae Prostrollo said the foundation scholarships will total more than $45,000 this year.
“Scholarship donors value education. Donors give scholarships to give back to MHS,” said Prostrollo. “Some have chosen to invest in a student’s future as a meaningful way to honor their loved one through a scholarship.”
The LaMonte & Marian Wiese Scholarship was presented to Olivia Flemming and Raena Rost by Marian Wiese, Rhonda Gramstad and Marli Wiese.
The DSU Blue & Blue Scholarship was presented to Alex Ersland by Scott and Sara Schlisner.
Sharon O’Connell presented The Cancer Club Scholarship to Alex Ersland and Eli Hein, who both will be attending Dakota State University.
MCSEF board member Lori Norby presented The Jerry Johnson 1st Responders Scholarship to Aspen Denne, who will be attending Southeast Tech.
Tom Bloom presented The Jim Thompson Memorial Scholarship to Abby Morse, attending South Dakota State University.
Board member Lee Threadgold presented the MHS STEM Scholarship to Alexander Collins, attending the University of North Dakota, and Makira Wrage and Alison Vacanti, who both will be attending SDSU.
The Glen Wilbur Memorial Scholarship was presented to Lillian Tolley and Braeden Keller by Foundation board member Kristin Morse.
Two Ben Bundy Memorial Scholarships were presented by Joe Bundy to Trey Smith and Kate Comes, in recognition of their school and community involvement and their concern for the well-being of other people.
Bob Cordts presented The Jim Cordts Memorial Scholarship to Alexander Collins, Kate Comes, Aspen Dahl, Mickale Dohrer, Kadin Hanscom, Braeden Keller, Kylie Krusemark, Enoch Martin, Abby Morse, Eli Olson, Michael Peters, Nathan Ricke, Mallorie Schultz, Eleni Sims, Trey Smith and Peyton Wolf, in recognition of their participation in cross country and demonstrating good character, leadership, community service and generosity — all traits that Jim Cordts embodied.
Ginny Freitag and Dale Droge presented The Julian Freitag Memorial Scholarship to Eli Hein, recognizing his participation in school and community activities and exemplifying the spirit in which their son Julian lived — loving life, family and friends; appreciating his hometown; and bringing a smile and a helping hand to those who needed it.
MHS Band Director Terry Kenny presented The Dennis Hegg Memorial Scholarship to Madora Mott for her commitment to band at MHS.
Jeff Nelson presented the Trudi Nelson Forensics Scholarship to Paiton Smith, who will be attending Northern State University this fall.
Tim and Monica Campbell presented the Timothy & Monica Campbell Scholarship to Madora Mott, who will be attending the University of Sioux Falls.
A joint scholarship between the Madison Education Association and the MCSEF requires evidence of leadership experience and community service. Cassandra Grogan and board member Angi Kappenman presented the MEA/MCSEF Scholarship to Alexander Gutierrez and Mallorie Schultz.
Board President Jennifer Gross and& Pat Gross presented The Rotary/Don E. Gross Memorial Scholarship to Bella Maxwell, in recognition of her work ethic and academic achievement.
Lori Norby presented The George & Marcene Scully Scholarship on behalf of the Scully family to Abbey Allen, in recognition of her academic achievement and involvement in student leadership.
Charlie Johnson presented the Mary Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Raena Rost.
A new scholarship, the Robert Miller, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, was presented by Diana Maas and Mark Miller to Kylie Krusemark and Braeden Keller, both attending USD.
Patty Bordeaux-Nelson presented the new Brian Night Pipe Memorial Scholarship to Matthew Maher, attending DSU.
Adam Shaw presented the new Career & Technical Education Scholarship to Riley Kearin, who will attend Mitchell Tech.
Finally, board member Angi Kappenman presented the Foundation’s Sprint Broadband Scholarships to Fiona Donelan and Eli Olson.
Prostrollo said that the Foundation hopes that students can learn about the donors who give scholarships and can be inspired to give back someday, too.