The Madison Central School District will continue to have onsite Narcan, a life-saving treatment which reverses an opioid overdose.
“We’ve never had to use it. Hopefully, we’ll never have to use it,” Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told school board members at a regular meeting.
However, the district has had Narcan, provided by the state Department of Health, on hand to address an overdose should one occur on school grounds. That Narcan is about to expire, Jorgenson reported.
To obtain another free supply from the state, the district is required to have a policy for the administration of opioid antagonists. The first reading of that policy was held on Monday night.
Jorgenson reported that school nurse Ashley Coomes would provide staff with training in administering the drug. The DOH will be providing the slides for that training.
“It makes sense to have it on hand. It doesn’t have to be a student; it could be someone in the gym,” he indicated.
In other business, the school board:
— Approved hiring Travis Johnson as middle school wrestling coach; Yesenia Calderon as part-time kitchen worker; Christie Perry and Maria Hernandez as paraprofessionals; and Ethan Slaathaug, Taylor Edwards, Jordan Buscher and Marcis Hausman as playground supervisors.
— Approved educational adjustments for Jennifer Richards, Robin Schwebach, Lori Christensen, Anne Elisa Brown and Laura Haug.
— Recognized Penny Petrik, who is employed by the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and serves the Madison Central School District; she was named South Dakota School Psychologist of the Year.
— Learned Ron Stary, a retired band director from the Brookings School District, will teach fifth-grade band one day a week. He will also be teaching in Watertown part-time.
— Learned K-12 online tutoring is available through the state Department of Education and the S.D. Board of Regents. Jorgenson reported Dakota Dreams is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and parents have been notified of this resource.
“We didn’t know it was coming until we got the notice,” he said, also indicating he did not have any details about the program.
— Learned parent-teacher conferences were well attended by the parents of elementary school children. Jorgenson reported nearly 100% attendance. This dropped off for the middle school where, depending upon the class, participation ranged from 32% to 47%. A further drop-off was seen at the high school where, depending upon the class, participation ranged from 15% to 29%.
— Acknowledged receiving the Gold Award from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for the sixth year in a row. The ASBSD recognition program promotes board development and leadership by awarding points for a range of activities related to participation, training and leadership.
To receive the Gold Award, board members cumulatively must earn 500. Madison board members earned 520.
— Appointed Lynsee Planting to represent the Madison Central School District when delegates from across the state meet in Pierre to vote on the ASBSD’s position regarding legislation which will be introduced when the Legislature meets in 2023.
— Received a report from business manager Mitchell Brooks on the district’s health insurance fund. The school district is self-insured, but has a re-insurance policy for claims over $60,000.
Brooks reported that between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, the district expended just over $44,500 more than collected. However, the reserve balance remains strong with more than $36,000 over the desirable reserve of $750,000.
“It really varies depending on the types of claims that come in,” he reported. Some years, income exceeds expenditures.
— Voted unanimously following a hearing in executive session to expel a student for violating school policy JGD-R. The policy lists 11 grounds for expulsion, which include the use of violence, taking a weapon to school, using or dispensing illegal substances, posing a threat to others, or engaging in activities forbidden by law.