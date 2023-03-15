Career fair

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL students (left) McKenna Shaw, Zoey Gerry, Kiana Whitethorn, Megan Schouwenberg, Chloe Schneider and Evelyn Graham were among those enjoying the MHS College/Career Fair on Tuesday. Here, they stand in front of the setup for the Madison Public Library, one of around 30 local businesses in attendance.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

From a young age, children are asked the question of what they’d like to do when they grow up. This is a complicated inquiry, and for high school students around the country, it becomes even more pressing as they prepare for the next step in their lives.

Fortunately, schools have a variety of tools at their disposal to help ease students’ anxieties for the future. These include college/career fairs, which give students the chance to speak directly with college officials and representatives from local businesses.