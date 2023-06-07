N.W. 9th St. and Josephine Ave.

THE CITY will be employing a new cement treated subgrade for the second phase of its N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project. This phase encompasses N.W. 9th St. from N. Chicago to N. Josephine Ave. (pictured here), as well as Union Ave. to the end of N.W. 9th St.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Trying something new is often a door toward progress, especially when that something helps save time and money.

On Monday, Madison city commissioners elected to test this theory by voting to utilize a cement treated subgrade for their storm sewer and alternative roadway section in their N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project.