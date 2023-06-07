THE CITY will be employing a new cement treated subgrade for the second phase of its N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project. This phase encompasses N.W. 9th St. from N. Chicago to N. Josephine Ave. (pictured here), as well as Union Ave. to the end of N.W. 9th St.
Trying something new is often a door toward progress, especially when that something helps save time and money.
On Monday, Madison city commissioners elected to test this theory by voting to utilize a cement treated subgrade for their storm sewer and alternative roadway section in their N.W. 9th St./Union Ave. reconstruction project.
The city has never used this method, but Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and Banner Associates’ Weston Blasius believe it can save on construction costs and streamline efficiency.
This decision is encompassed in Change Order No. 5, which Hegg and Blasius presented to the commission at Monday’s meeting. This project is headed by Brookings-based Winter Contracting, with the change order being aimed at phase 2 of the reconstruction. This phase encompasses N.W. 9th St. from N. Chicago to N. Josephine Ave., as well as Union Ave. to the end of N.W. 9th St.
Blasius explained that the idea to try this new method emerged from issues in phase 1 with areas of poor foundation and soil quality.
“Going through phase 1 of the project, there was a lot of oversized rock used due to the unstable grade that we came across,” Blasius noted, adding that “a fair amount” of stabilization materials were needed to reinforce the subgrade.
“In phase 2, after reviewing the Geotech report, we’re likely going to run into some similar material and maybe even some poorer material that will require some kind of reinforcement,” Blasius said.
Blasius noted that the city is now left with two choices: proceed with the same method as before, or look for a better alternative.
The problem with maintaining the original course is that the city exhausted its reserves of oversized rock for stabilization during the previous phase.
“The alternative is to use a cement treated subgrade, which would use Portland Powder to reinforce that subgrade and increase the strength of the clay material to build the road upon,” Blasius explained.
While this alternative does come with a cost increase of $38,476.50, the benefits of this method will cause significant savings in other areas of the project.
Blasius noted that the city likely would incur an equal or greater cost by purchasing traditional stabilization materials, and that this cement treated subgrade would provide the city with a superior product. Costs for repairs will likely be lower as well due to the materials’ increased strength and stability.
Another benefit is an increased construction pace. Blasius said that barring complications from weather, cement treated subgrades have a quicker installation process than traditional methods.
And, while this method is relatively new, it’s quickly growing in popularity. Blasius highlighted that it’s already been adopted by several of Madison’s neighbors, including Colman, Brookings and Vermillion.
Commissioners received the proposal positively, although Commissioner Jerae Wire voiced a concern for dust from the Portland Powder clouding the air during installation. Blasius responded that while some dust is unavoidable, he doesn’t foresee it being a significant issue.
Commissioners also discussed the potential of using this method for future projects. Blasius said that it wouldn’t be cost-effective to utilize it for every situation, but for areas with poor foundation and soil quality, it could become the new standard.