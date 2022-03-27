Dakota Ethanol will survive with or without Summit Carbon Solution’s CO2 pipeline.
At least, that’s what CEO Scott Mundt said the day after a public meeting in Sioux Falls was held to receive public comments regarding the application SCS Carbon Transport, LLC, has submitted to the Public Utilities Commission.
Dakota Ethanol has signed on to the project, but not because the company’s survival depends upon it.
“We believe this is a really good environmental project,” Mundt said.
At the public meeting, Chris Hill, director of environmental and permitting for Summit Carbon Solutions, explained that for every three pounds of corn used for ethanol production, one pound of CO2 is released into the atmosphere. He said the goal of the project is to “turn this commercial risk into a commercial opportunity.”
This will be done by capturing the CO2, compressing it and transporting it to North Dakota to be sequestered in underground geological formations.
“We need that pipeline to get that CO2 up to North Dakota,” Hill indicated.
The pipeline is expected to extend through five states. In South Dakota, the project will include 469 miles of pipeline, a portion of which will cross the southwestern corner of Lake County with a trunk line to Dakota Ethanol, located near Wentworth.
Mundt wasn’t surprised to learn the majority of those who spoke at Wednesday night’s meeting were opposed to the pipeline.
“Pipelines themselves have a negative stigma,” he said, and then pointed out how much society today depends on underground pipelines, including natural gas pipelines for homes and businesses.
“If you think about the world we live in, there’s a lot in the ground,” Mundt stated. He believes that once the pipeline is in the ground, people will forget about it.
When he learned some landowners are still dealing with problems resulting from the installation of the Dakota Access Pipeline, he said it is a poor assumption to believe this project would be handled in the same way. Mundt is confident this pipeline will be handled differently for two reasons.
First, the parent company, Summit Agricultural Group, is an agricultural company which owns and manages ag land.
“They have assured the landowners they will take care of the land,” Mundt said. “I have to believe that because I believe they’re good people.”
His second reason is closer to home. Mundt said Dakota Ethanol will work to ensure SCS Carbon Transport, LLC, does what they say they will do when it comes to caring for the land.
“We’ll help to hold them accountable,” he stated.
At Wednesday night’s PUC meeting, Walt Wendland, CEO of Ringneck Energy, and Jim Seurer, CEO of Glacial Lakes Energy, spoke of the CO2 pipeline in terms of survival. Mundt sees it simply as another revenue stream for Dakota Ethanol.
“The ethanol plant’s agreement involves a revenue sharing agreement for the sequestration of carbon dioxide,” he said.
He also sees it as another way the company can have a lower carbon footprint. Dakota Ethanol already has a carbon intensity rating lower than the current standard for the industry. They have achieved this through installing energy-efficient production equipment.
“Our CI is driven by our energy use,” Mundt explained. “We have processes that make us more efficient than an average ethanol plant.”
As a result of these efforts, the company already sells ethanol into the California and Oregon markets. In doing so, the company receives the coveted premium which other companies are seeking through partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions.
“Our CI puts us in a better economic position,” Mundt said. “They pay us for both the ethanol and the carbon reduction.”
However, the company’s efforts to have a lower carbon footprint don’t end there. Dakota Ethanol is also partnering with South Dakota State University, South Dakota Corn and Cultivating Conservation to implement a project funded by the USDA intended not only to improve crop productivity but also to sequester carbon and other greenhouse gases in the soil itself.
“We’re helping to facilitate a pilot program in a six-county area,” Mundt said.
At a luncheon hosted in January, the Expanding Soil Health Through Carbon Markets Regional Conservation Partnership Program was introduced. Through this project, SDSU will be working with the Department of Energy to create a quantification system which may, at some point, enable farmers to receive a premium for lower CI commodities.