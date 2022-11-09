Madison resident Alan Serfling has been a key instructor of the local HuntSAFE program for decades. He has shared his passion for hunting and shooting with each class since being certified in 1975 and has devoted countless hours to helping children learn the importance of firearm safety.
“It’s great knowing I was giving something back to the sport that I really enjoy,” he said.
Now, Serfling is taking a step back from the program to make way for the next generation of instructors.
Serfling has held a special love for hunting and the outdoors since he was a child on his family’s farm southwest of DeSmet.
“It was our recreation,” he explained.
Without modern luxuries like video games and TV, Serfling and his three brothers would take to the fields to hunt rabbits or pheasants, moving their way from a BB gun to a .22 rifle, to shotguns and beyond.
“It’s something that carried on from there,” he said.
Serfling moved to Madison in 1970 after graduating from South Dakota State University with a degree in agricultural production and business.
He worked for an agricultural lending company known as Production Credit Association for almost 30 years.
When the company’s Madison branch closed, Serfling transitioned to assisting with farm loans at the local banks. He spent time at Wells Fargo and Security Bank, which eventually became Great Western. He worked at Great Western Bank until his retirement in 2011.
Serfling’s involvement with the HuntSAFE program started early in his time in Madison after becoming connected with the Izaak Walton Club and its trapshooting range.
“Through my connection with the members in that club, I became acquainted with a couple of the people that were then instructors for the HuntSAFE class,” he noted.
After assisting with a few of their classes, they encouraged Serfling to take the training to become a certified instructor.
“I’ve been instructing those classes ever since,” he added.
HuntSAFE began around 1955 as a way give basic firearm training to children to help prevent accidents. Shortly after its inception, it was made a requirement for children around the 12-year age bracket. Upon completing the course, children receive their HustSAFE graduation card, which allows them eligibility for hunting licenses.
“When the program first started, it was about 6-8 hours of training; now it’s 10,” Serfling added.
Fall and spring courses are free for all who attend and take place over a three-day period at the Izaak Walton Club. According to Serfling, the course usually sees between 50 and 60 children a year.
Thursday and Friday feature three hours of in-class instruction each, with Saturday being reserved for a longer session of more practical and outdoor activities. After a provided lunch, students take a 40-question test to pass the course before celebrating with an afternoon of trapshooting.
Instruction materials are provided by the National Rifle Association as well as the Game, Fish and Parks Department, with assistance from the local conservation officer.
Along with safety, children learn conservation techniques, the importance of game laws, and even basic first-aid training.
Serfling said that among his favorite aspects of instructing for so many years was watching the gradual growth of the children’s interest.
“The main reason they were there was to get their card, but as the class progressed, you could see they really were getting interested in what was going on,” he said.
Another enjoyable development was the increase in female attendance, from nearly zero when he started to almost 20% more recently.
Serfling looks back fondly on his time with the program, yet is looking forward to a more relaxed role. He still plans to help when available, but this time in a more advisory capacity.