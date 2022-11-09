Alan Serfling

ALAN SERFLING is a Madison resident and has served as a dedicated instructor of the HuntSAFE program since being certified in 1975.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison resident Alan Serfling has been a key instructor of the local HuntSAFE program for decades. He has shared his passion for hunting and shooting with each class since being certified in 1975 and has devoted countless hours to helping children learn the importance of firearm safety.

“It’s great knowing I was giving something back to the sport that I really enjoy,” he said.