Jazlynn Pederson

JAZLYNN PEDERSON is finishing her second semester of student teaching at Madison Middle School. The Dakota State University student primarily works under Kim Bruns, the seventh grade reading teacher, but will take over as a long-term substitute for another teacher later this semester. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Jazlynn Pederson, a student teacher at Madison Middle School, considers herself a trailblazer within her family.

In May, she will graduate with an elementary education degree with minors in reading, technology and English as a new language from Dakota State University, becoming the first person in her family to earn a 4-year degree. A year after that, she will have a master’s degree in educational technology. It’s “thrilling” and “unbelievable,” she said, to blaze a path for her five younger siblings.