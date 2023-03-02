JAZLYNN PEDERSON is finishing her second semester of student teaching at Madison Middle School. The Dakota State University student primarily works under Kim Bruns, the seventh grade reading teacher, but will take over as a long-term substitute for another teacher later this semester.
Jazlynn Pederson, a student teacher at Madison Middle School, considers herself a trailblazer within her family.
In May, she will graduate with an elementary education degree with minors in reading, technology and English as a new language from Dakota State University, becoming the first person in her family to earn a 4-year degree. A year after that, she will have a master’s degree in educational technology. It’s “thrilling” and “unbelievable,” she said, to blaze a path for her five younger siblings.
“I think that being able to make these accomplishments all on my own is something to be proud of in itself, but I didn’t get here by myself,” Pederson said. “I’ve had great family support. The faculty support at DSU has been nothing but helpful and wonderful in helping me get to where I am today.”
Pederson hasn’t always known she would be a teacher. Though she participated in a mentorship program at Brookings Elementary School as a teenager, she considered the medical field before deciding to go into teaching.
“I realized you can’t always go the route with a paycheck, and my heart was drawn toward working with children,” she said. “Education just never made me nervous. I’ve always been comfortable in a classroom.”
Pederson is in her second semester of student teaching, and she has mostly worked under Kim Bruns, the seventh-grade reading teacher. Pederson is also completing a practicum under Casualene Meyer, the English as a second language instructor. Though Pederson said her student teaching experience has made her passionate about becoming a middle school instructor, she was nervous when she got the placement.
“I have built very strong relationships with the students here,” Pederson said. “The general consensus is that people are afraid of middle schoolers, but middle schoolers are just like us as adults. They’re navigating their way in the world, discovering who they are, and being able to be a part of that and watch these students grow throughout these life-changing years has been awesome.”
She’s had great experiences with the middle schoolers, she said, even if the students can be mischievous sometimes. Once, when she was substitute teaching, the students tricked her into thinking they had to ring an “accomplishment bell” when they finished an assignment. It was a fun, lighthearted prank that makes Pederson laugh whenever she thinks about it.
Later this semester, Pederson will be a long-term substitute teacher for Cassaundra Brunick, the seventh- and eighth-grade language arts instructor.
“I’m so excited. I think this is a great opportunity that we’re provided to be able to do before graduation, being able to get your feet wet in the classroom, discover your own classroom management style, just getting that full responsibility before it’s time to actually have your own classroom is a great opportunity,” Pederson said. “It’s with my same seventh-graders that I’ve had in reading all year, so the relationships are built and it’s going to be really fun.”
After she finishes with student teaching, Pederson will jump straight into her master’s degree. Though the master’s program at DSU is online, Pederson said she won’t take on full-time teaching for a few years. Earning a master’s degree will take time and energy she wants to spend on students; she doesn’t want to split her focus.
“As a first-year teacher, I want to devote my time to my students,” she said.
After she earns the degree, Pederson hopes to help low-income school districts build up their technology programs and then transition to teaching at the middle school level.
“I’m a very passionate person with a lot of drive,” Pederson said. “Wherever I can push those skills is where I think I’ll be able to thrive.”