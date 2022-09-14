The Rev. Peggy Hanson joined the Madison United Methodist Church as the head pastor on June 24. Since then, she has worked to immerse herself in her new community and build relationships within the church and city.
For Hanson, an immense love of God and other people has been the driving force behind her work, and she looks forward to establishing further connections and helping others however she can.
Originally from Downey, Calif., a town 15 miles south of Los Angeles, Hanson attended Seminary at Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colo. Hanson said that her experience in Seminary was transforming and taught her more about who she was as an individual within her spiritual journey.
“The point of Seminary is to deconstruct everything you thought you know and gain ownership of what we believe and why,” she said.
Hanson said other lessons she learned from Seminary were the importance of different perspectives and how words of Scripture can unite people across cultural barriers.
For Hanson, community is arguably the most crucial aspect of any church. “The church is the people, not the building, and we all hungry for community,” she said.
Hanson graduated from Seminary in 2011. She then spent a year as an associate pastor in Pierre where she met her eventual husband and fell in love with the Dakotas.
“I met a lot of fantastic people, and I transferred everything to South Dakota the summer of 2012,” she said.
Hanson was commissioned by the church in 2013 and fully ordained in 2016. Following her ordination, she served as the pastor in Lead from 2017 to June of this year. She married her husband Brian on June 17, 2017.
After the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic for the United Methodist Church, Hanson was reassigned to Madison. She said she was ultimately pleased with the reassignment because her husband’s family lives in this part of the state. She said she wants her daughter Lillian to have a relationship with extended family, something that is rather difficult with hers being in California.
As the new pastor, Hanson plans to lead with integrity, honesty and empathy. She said she wants to dispel the increasingly negative perceptions of Christians across the internet and reveal to people the true kindness of Jesus. While she thinks accountability must exist, Hanson chooses to emphasize grace and mercy over judgment and condemnation.
“We must see ourselves in all parts of the Scripture. We want to identify with the Israelites, but we can sometimes be the Babylonians, too,” she said.
Hanson believes this empathetic approach is paramount for the kinds of discussions called for today, especially with children.
The internet is a wonderful tool and source of entertainment but can also run rampant with hateful rhetoric, Hanson said.
“We can only beat these problems by admitting our imperfections and working together to craft a brighter future,” she said. “It’s about loving people, loving God and letting the people know they are loved by God, We must live out our faith.”
In addition to leading regular church services and activities, Hanson is helping put on a carr-out turkey supper on Sept. 21. Another upcoming event is the Halloween Trunk or Treat and Carnival where residents decorate the trunks of their cars for candy and prizes. A costume competition for both children and adults is also planned. The event takes place on Oct. from 4:30-6 p.m.