Peggy Hanson

THE REV. PEGGY HANSON is the new pastor at Madison United Methodist Church.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Rev. Peggy Hanson joined the Madison United Methodist Church as the head pastor on June 24. Since then, she has worked to immerse herself in her new community and build relationships within the church and city.

For Hanson, an immense love of God and other people has been the driving force behind her work, and she looks forward to establishing further connections and helping others however she can.