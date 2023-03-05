In partnership with the Madison Community Center, Madison Regional Health System is offering free physical screenings to Community Center members beginning Wednesday.
These free, non-invasive screenings will be offered in the small conference room to the right side of the Community Center’s main entrance from 9-11 a.m. Screenings take 20 to 30 minutes to complete and will be offered on a walk-in basis.
After Wednesday, screenings will be held on the first Wednesday of each month.
Screenings will include a musculoskeletal assessment and a check of blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen levels. Musculoskeletal assessments will address any injuries, limitations or concerns.
After the screening, recommendations will be made to help individuals reach their physical wellness goals. Recommendations may include exercises and stretches, rehabilitation services or follow-up with a primary care provider.
Cooper Hausmann, PT, DPT, CSCS, C-PS, TPI, a physical therapist at MRHS, will be the primary person conducting the screenings.
“This is an excellent collaboration between community partners. While the screenings are not intended to replace recommended routine visits with a primary care provider, they will allow individuals to learn about what may be impacting their goals and support them in obtaining an improved quality of life.
“Madison Regional Health System is looking forward to providing this free service, and we hope that Community Center members will take advantage of it,” said Hausmann.