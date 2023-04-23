PASQ FOUNDER Erik Muckey speaks during a community forum at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Wednesday to discuss the results of community surveys, discussion groups and stakeholder interviews that were conducted as part of their strategic planning efforts for the city of Madison.
In December, Madison entered into a deal with PASQ, a Burke-based organization that helps rural communities with strategic planning for community success. Through this three-year contract, the city plans to utilize PASQ’s services for the continued growth of Madison, both economically and socially.
“We’ve been working very closely with the city of Madison and a small group of leaders on a steering committee to help shape the Madison strategic plan,” PASQ Founder Erik Muckey said during a community forum at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.
Muckey explained that one of PASQ’s initial goals was to gather community feedback through surveys, discussion groups and stakeholder interviews. Last Wednesday, PASQ hosted two community forums, the other being in the Madison High School theater, to share the results.
“What we really focus on is taking professional insights from multiple industries and backgrounds to help communities like Madison set strategies, set goals and, most importantly, be set up to be successful,” Muckey added.
Muckey, along with fellow PASQ member Jessica Meyers, outlined that their vision for this project was to capture Madison in a broad sense, one that would allow for a variety of perspectives on the town’s strengths and weaknesses.
In total, they conducted eight discussion groups and 21 stakeholder interviews and received 598 survey responses. Meyers noted that the survey achieved a response rate of around 12.5% of the town’s population.
“If you can hit 10%, you’re doing a great job,” he said.
According to the data presented, 62% of respondents are under age 45, which Meyer cited as another success.
“This is the heartbeat of the city,” she said.
Additionally, 93% of respondents are currently employed, and 73% are working full-time. Student participation was also strong, with 7% participation being reported from Madison K-12 schools as well as 4% from Dakota State University.
One of the survey’s main questions was how participants would rank Madison on a scale of one to ten. Meyers stated that the average score they received was 7.13.
“To have a seven as your score is really impressive,” Meyers said. “It means you have a lot of happy people here.”
Of note, the survey questions were also translated into Spanish to capture the perspective of Madison’s ESL (English as a second language) community. Among this group, Madison received an average score of 9.2.
The survey’s other key questions revolved around asking participants to identify words that represented Madison as a whole, its positive attributes and its areas for improvement.
When asked to describe Madison in a single adjective, participants responded with words like friendly, charming and helpful.
For the city’s positive attributes, community and people ranked the highest, with its safe and friendly demeanor also receiving praise. As far as the negatives, calls for more housing and food options were among the primary responses, with road improvements and increased child-care options also mentioned.
The survey also attempted to gauge student interest for living in Madison post-graduation. While a majority of both K-12 and DSU participants said they weren’t planning on staying after the end of their schooling, many of them showed interest in returning to Madison later in their lives — 37% in K-12 and 33% at DSU.
Muckey thanked the city for its participation, noting that without the steering committee, which includes people like Mayor Roy Lindsay, City Administrator Jameson Berreth and LAIC Director Brooke Rollag, the survey would not have been such a success.
Over the next month, the steering committee will be reviewing PASQ’s draft of the strategic plan. City commissioners will hear the plan’s final presentation during their regular meeting on June 5.