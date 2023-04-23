Erik Muckey

PASQ FOUNDER Erik Muckey speaks during a community forum at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Wednesday to discuss the results of community surveys, discussion groups and stakeholder interviews that were conducted as part of their strategic planning efforts for the city of Madison.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

In December, Madison entered into a deal with PASQ, a Burke-based organization that helps rural communities with strategic planning for community success. Through this three-year contract, the city plans to utilize PASQ’s services for the continued growth of Madison, both economically and socially.

“We’ve been working very closely with the city of Madison and a small group of leaders on a steering committee to help shape the Madison strategic plan,” PASQ Founder Erik Muckey said during a community forum at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.