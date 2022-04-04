Daron Sckerl and Sherry Weist talked like old friends last week when they sat down to talk about the future of the Country Café.
“When I was a kid, Main Street was hopping,” Sckerl said, referring to Egan Avenue.
He and Weist reminisced about the businesses which are now closed – pharmacies, flower shops, clothing stores, shoe stores, Ben Franklin, the soda shop at Rexall Drug.
“This is one of the only establishments on Main Street from when I was a kid,” he said of the café, which he took over on Friday. That was his incentive for putting on an apron again when Weist decided to retire.
Sckerl studied culinary arts at the institution now known as Mitchell Technical College after graduating from Madison High School, but he has also done other work during the intervening years – flower merchandising and installing tile in bathrooms. However, he never completely abandoned the kitchen.
“I did catering all through that time – holidays, Christmas parties,” Sckerl said.
In taking over the Country Café, he’s thinking about adding a few things to the menu – like a chorizo skillet, which will include not only the distinctive sausage but also eggs, peppers, onions and cheese over a tortilla – but he isn’t planning to make any significant changes. Initially the hours, the basic menu and the daily specials will remain much the same.
“Honestly, we cook the same,” he indicated. “We both prefer to cook from scratch.”
If staffing permits, Sckerl would like to add a Sunday brunch. His other offerings will depend upon demand – maybe some different desserts, maybe some catering, maybe some prepared meals which just have to be heated.
“He’s excited about his new journey,” Weist said. She is excited about the future as well.
She and her husband Paul, a lecturer in the College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at South Dakota State University, purchased the café when she was 25. By that time, she had been in the restaurant business for nearly a decade, having started waiting tables at the F&M Café when she was 16.
“I raised three kids here,” Weist said. “They all worked here.”
Her children waited tables or worked as dishwashers. Her right hand, though, has been Debbie Hollingsworth, who accompanied her from the F&M Café.
“We click. She is so good and so efficient. We’re a great team. That’s part of the success,” Weist said.
Over the years, they’ve maintained a strong customer base.
“We’ve gone through COVID and a couple recessions and we’ve managed to survive,” Weist said. “When I first started, there were tons of cafes in town.”
Her success is due in part to the quality of the food. When Weist served a burger, she didn’t serve a patty that came preformed and frozen. She served beef she purchased from Jack’s Meat Market.
“We do a lot of home cooking. A lot of people don’t know how to cook or don’t want to,” she said.
Part of the success was due to the relationships she and Hollingsworth established over the years with regular customers. Weist compared it to the television series “Cheers.”
“I try to call people by their names. I think people like that when you make it personal,” Weist said.
But part of the success may also have been due to the attitude that she brought to the business, an attitude reflected in the advice she would give anyone who wanted to open a café.
“Don’t get into the business if it’s not going to be a labor of love,” she indicated.
She loves what she has been doing since she took over what was then the Annex Café in 1986. Although she knows it’s time to retire, she knows she will miss it.
“I’ll miss the people, for sure,” Weist said.
But the future looks rosy, too. She looks forward to swimming and walking her dog and spending time with her grandchildren. She’s going to finish landscaping the new house she and her husband built.
“I love to travel,” she said, indicating she and her husband have an Alaskan cruise scheduled for this summer. “I want to join a book club. It will be a change for me, but I am ready.”