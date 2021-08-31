Like city government leaders across the state, the Madison City Commission on Monday grappled with how to license and zone medical marijuana dispensaries.
Last November, South Dakota voters approved the use of both medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. The South Dakota Department of Health is still working on rules governing medical marijuana. Recreational marijuana is being challenged in court on constitutional grounds.
The zoning ordinance calls for two medical marijuana dispensaries, and city commissioner Kelly Dybdahl asked why.
“Each city can set it at their own discretion,” explained city administrator Jameson Berreth.
Mayor Marshall Dennert said there was a consensus among mayors across the state that they should start small because they can always add more dispensaries later.
The zoning ordinance passed unanimously.
The licensing ordinance was the subject of more discussion with the ordinance originally calling for a $1,500 nonrefundable application fee for a license and a $5,000-per-year fee for license holders.
Berreth said the fees are “right in line with what every other city is doing.”
City attorney David Jencks said he was concerned about the license fees and the number of licenses the city would issue. He said lawsuits spring up when someone thinks that a fee is unreasonable.
“‘Unreasonable’ keeps attorneys employed,” said Jencks, who cautioned the commission to “try to keep us out of courtrooms and set responsible fees.”
Commissioner Adam Shaw asked if the commission could set a yearly fee based on a per-capita basis like the fee for the convention center liquor license. That fee is just more than $6,900.
Jencks said the per-capita fee would be reasonable and warned the commissioners that this won’t be the last time they deal with the issue.
“You will be revisiting this every year,” Jencks said. “There’s so much still to be decided.”
The commission decided to amend the ordinance to charge the per-capita fee for dispensary licenses.
Jencks said he was also concerned with the number of licenses, admitting that he was the one who suggested that the city offer two. He said cities risk legal challenges when they license monopolies, which is what the city would do if it offered just one medical marijuana dispensary license.
“It was my legal opinion that we should offer two,” Jencks said.
Madison Chief of Police Justin Meyer expressed his belief that the city doesn’t need two dispensaries. He said the way the law is written, however, if a city doesn’t have a dispensary, citizens who need medical marijuana are free to cultivate their own plants.
Meyer said there should be one dispensary in town “to control that growth going on in everybody’s back yard.”
The medical marijuana dispensary licensing ordinance also passed its first reading. Due to the Labor Day holiday, the second reading will be held on Tues., Sept. 7. The ordinances take effect, and licenses will be available, 20 days after that.