Madison tours L&C

MADISON CITY OFFICIALS on Friday toured the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s treatment plant near Vermillion, as well as the construction under way on the collector well that will produce 22 million gallons per day. Pixtured are (left) Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl, Brad Lawrence, Commissioner Jerae Wire and Rick Nighbert. They are standing in front of one of the four solids contact basins. Plans are under way to add two more basins to the plant. The group also saw the pump house under construction for the collector well. Depending on construction schedules, Madison is expected to be connected to Lewis & Clark in late 2023 or early 2024.
