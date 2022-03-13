Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/12/22 01:56 CFS22-01326 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER

03/12/22 02:16 CFS22-01327 Motorist Assist Assistance Given MPD SD HWY 34

03/12/22 09:16 CFS22-01328 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST

03/12/22 11:25 CFS22-01329 Warrant Service Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

03/12/22 13:07 CFS22-01330 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

03/12/22 13:28 CFS22-01331 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/12/22 16:07 CFS22-01332 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/12/22 16:10 CFS22-01333 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907578, -96.95365

03/12/22 16:34 CFS22-01334 Medical Patient Transported EMS WICKLOW HILLS LN WENTWORTH

03/12/22 17:41 CFS22-01335 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/12/22 20:22 CFS22-01336 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/12/22 20:38 CFS22-01337 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER

03/12/22 21:03 CFS22-01338 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34

03/12/22 21:36 CFS22-01339 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD US HWY 81

03/12/22 23:17 CFS22-01340 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 15