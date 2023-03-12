Contae Loch

DAVID MARTIN (left) and Bryan Shultz engage in a duet of the traditional Irish folk song "The Black Velvet Band" during their Friday performance at the Madison Public Library as part of Contae Loch. The group also features Joel Brick, Bill Rennecker and Bob Gale.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

When one thinks of St. Patrick’s Day, certain things instinctively come to mind. Corned beef and cabbage, shamrocks as well as green beer are all staples of the holiday in the U.S. However, an item that can go overlooked amid all the raucous festivities is the music. Ireland has a rich history of musical expression from traditional ballads, to jigs and reels and much more.

Friday evening, guests at the Madison Public Library were privy to an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration through a concert from Contae Loch, a local group who specializes in Irish and americana music.