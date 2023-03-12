DAVID MARTIN (left) and Bryan Shultz engage in a duet of the traditional Irish folk song "The Black Velvet Band" during their Friday performance at the Madison Public Library as part of Contae Loch. The group also features Joel Brick, Bill Rennecker and Bob Gale.
When one thinks of St. Patrick’s Day, certain things instinctively come to mind. Corned beef and cabbage, shamrocks as well as green beer are all staples of the holiday in the U.S. However, an item that can go overlooked amid all the raucous festivities is the music. Ireland has a rich history of musical expression from traditional ballads, to jigs and reels and much more.
Friday evening, guests at the Madison Public Library were privy to an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration through a concert from Contae Loch, a local group who specializes in Irish and americana music.
“For those of you who don’t know, Contae Loch translates from Gaelic as Lake County,” singer/songwriter David Martin told the crowd. The other members of Contae Loch are Joel Brick on fiddle, Bill Rennecker on acoustic guitar, Bob Gale on drums and Bryan Schultz on the banjo. Along with providing vocals for the group, Martin plays the recorder for the band’s instrumental tunes.
Contae Loch’s performance was originally set for Thursday night, yet complications with weather led to the show’s postponement. The concert was organized by the Friends of the MPL, with an introduction being given by one of the group’s members, Holly Sathoff.
“The Friends of the Madison Public Library is a member-supported organization that advocates, raises funds and provides critical support to the Madison library. We provide the community with a diverse range of events and activities, as well as opportunities to invest in the success of the library by donating funds or donating time through volunteering,” Sathoff said, “We share a common vision of a superior, free public library that is welcoming and accessible to all.”
Sathoff also stated that this is at least Contae Loch’s fourth performance at the MPL. During the show, the audience was treated to original and historical songs as well as Contae Loch’s official anthem. The song, which was penned by Martin, invites each audience member to join in the band’s merriment and caps off with a boisterous call of “Sláinte,” the Irish word for cheers.
“I was reading up on what anthems typically are, and they’re usually pretty serious,” Martin said. “They try to strike a tone to express what a group is about, but it’s also satire. It can point out flaws in the people in the group, so I wrote this poking fun at ourselves because we like to have a good time and just enjoy the music, enjoy singing and playing and enjoy the audience participating with us.”
The energy established in their anthem remained strong throughout the rest of the performance as the group weaved through historical marches, classic jigs and reels and additional songs written by Martin. A highlight of the show was duet between Shultz and Martin for a rendition of “The Black Velvet Band,” a song with ties to as far back as the 18th century.
In between songs, Martin took time to explain the stories behind them, as well as elaborate on the nuances between jigs and reels, two traditional forms of music that come from the British Isles. “A jig is typically in 6/8 time, and it’s been described as ‘bouncy’,” Martin noted. “A reel is in either 2/4 or 4/4 time, and the word reel comes from an old Norse term that means to whirl.”
In total, around 40 people attended the concert, creating a wave of applause at the conclusion of each song. While St. Patrick’s Day might still be a few days away, there’s always time to start the celebration early with a little music.