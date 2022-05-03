Life is beginning to come full circle for Glen Enright. He used to play accordion for his dog, Panda, and will be doing so again when he and his wife Jan move later this spring.
However, between solo practices, he has enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of fellow musicians as part of Madison’s Celtic band, Contae Loch.
“The overall experience has been the best part of my life in Madison,” he said. He and Jan moved to Madison after Jan accepted the position of library director at Dakota State University.
“When you’re new and don’t know anybody, it’s tough to start over,” Enright observed.
Then, Michael Hennen, who has since moved to the Twin Cities, wanted to start a Celtic band. He began rounding up musicians and persuaded Enright to join the group. Starting over had a new dimension as Enright began to practice and perform with others.
“It brought joy. It brought friendship,” he said.
Contae Loch with Glen Enright will have its final appearance at 7 p.m. on May 11 at the BrickHouse. Located at 106 S.E. 2nd St., the BrickHouse is home to the Madison Area Arts Council.
The group does not plan to disband when Enright moves to the Twin Cities, but will evolve, just as it did after Hennen, who plays bodhrán, left. Bob Gale, who was on percussion with Rick, Brick and Friends, stepped in, muting his snare drum with a towel to create the sound of an Irish frame drum.
The challenge will be finding their path forward. After Hennen left, they began to branch into Americana music, which was evident at their Christmas concert.
“As you lose a band member, you lose a sound in your head,” fiddler Joel Brick explained. The group will have to discover what they will sound like without Enright’s accordion.
“The alternative is quitting, and we can’t do that,” said banjo player Bryan Schultz.
Like Enright, the other Contae Loch members find joy in getting together.
“That’s why we do it, because of the fun,” Schultz said.
Enright, who has taken lessons since joining the group, said he generally fills in with chords and the bass an accordion can provide.
“I think it benefits the sound of the band,” he said. “Somebody else is usually doing the melody, so you don’t need the accordion to play the melody.”
Just as Gale stepped in for Hennen, vocalist David Martin is planning to step up to add the bass which Enright currently provides. His instrument will be a bass ukulele.
Martin, who is also a songwriter, will continue to contribute original pieces to Contae Loch’s repertoire. He said the support of band members and the nature of Irish music have made him less guarded in his songwriting.
“It’s rough,” he noted, summarizing the narrative line of a popular Irish ballad which is filled with violence. “Listen to the words; it’s not nice.”
Martin believes the members push one another and stretch one another as musicians, making all of them stronger. Guitar player Bill Rennecker knows that is true for him.
“I’ve played guitar most of my life. Most of my life, I haven’t had anyone to play with. It’s improved my skills,” he said.
Enright confessed that rehearsals have been challenging at times. On one occasion, a disagreement dissolved into an uncomfortable silence.
“Bryan broke that silence by saying, ‘Let’s just play’,” Enright recalled. “That’s when we have the most joy, when we just play, when we let go of expectations and having it our own way; that’s when it’s the most meaningful and fun.”
In leaving Madison and Contae Loch, that is what he will remember.
“It opened me up to an experience of live and love and joy I’ve never had before,” Enright said, adding that he was thankful.