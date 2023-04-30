The Dakota State University Trojan football schedule was announced on Monday.
After ending all competition at Trojan Field last fall as construction began on a new football stadium, DSU will play the home football contests on a field at the new track and soccer complex.
The schedule features two non-conference games, followed by an eight-game North Star Athletic Association slate. DSU will host Mount Marty in a practice scrimmage on Aug. 17.
The Trojans make their season debut against Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell on Aug. 26.
DSU holds the eighth annual Ag Bowl contest on Aug. 31 vs. NCAA Division III Wisconsin-La Crosse.
With the closure of North Star Athletic Association members Presentation and Iowa Wesleyan, each conference member will now play home-and-away conference games. The Trojans open their conference season on the road at Waldorf on Sept. 9.
DSU hosts Valley City State on Sept. 16 at the Trojan Day homecoming and Senior Day festivities. The Trojans have a bye week on Sept. 23, then return to action with a road trip to Mayville State on Sept. 30 and Dickinson State on Oct. 7.
DSU will play at home three times during the second half of the conference schedule, hosting Waldorf on Oct. 14. DSU plays its final regular-season road contest at Valley City State and wraps up the regular-season schedule at home vs. Mayville State on Nov. 4 and Dickinson State on Nov. 11.
The NAIA Football Championships postseason is set for opening-round action on Nov. 18. This fall, the NAIA had approved adding four teams to the postseason format, increasing the number of teams in the playoffs field to 20.
The postseason continues with second-round play on Nov. 25, quarterfinals on Dec. 2 and semifinals on Dec. 9.
The NAIA Football Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Durham, N.C