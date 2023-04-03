Tim Reisch

With the completion of the 2023 legislative session, I believe a brief examination of its successes and failures is in order. Let’s begin with a review of some numbers.

The Senate has 35 members. Of the 210 bills introduced in that chamber, 110 of them passed through both the Senate and the House for a passage rate of 52.3%. Statistically then, the average number of bills passed by each senator was 3.14.