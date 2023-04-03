Tim Reisch

With the completion of the 2023 legislative session, I believe a brief examination of its successes and failures is in order. Let’s begin with a review of some numbers.
The Senate has 35 members. Of the 210 bills introduced in that chamber, 110 of them passed through both the Senate and the House for a passage rate of 52.3%. Statistically then, the average number of bills passed by each senator was 3.14.
On the House side, 241 bills were introduced but only 98 of them made it to the governor’s desk, which resulted in a 40.6% passage rate.
There are 70 members in the House of Representatives, so the average number of bills passed by each House member was 1.4.
(Three of the six bills that I introduced in the House ultimately passed for a 50% success rate.)
Of the 208 bills passed by the Legislature this year, all were signed by Gov. Noem except five which she vetoed. Gubernatorial vetoes are authorized in Article 4, Section 4 of our state Constitution. All five of her vetoes were sustained this session. Overriding a governor’s veto is very difficult as it takes a 2/3 vote in both chambers to do so.
Since my return home, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with quite a few constituents regarding the issues that were dealt with in the 2023 session that they deemed significant. Virtually everyone I spoke to was happy that we were able to pass a record tax cut this year.
Some were disappointed that the grocery tax didn’t get repealed, which is understandable. I believe the primary reason that removal of the grocery tax fell short this year was a concern that the ongoing inflation and rising interest rates could trigger a recession. which would significantly impact future state tax revenues.
It should also be pointed out that our most needy citizens are already exempt from paying taxes on groceries. That’s right, South Dakotans who receive SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) already pay no sales tax on groceries.
Personally, I do believe that we will eventually eliminate the tax on groceries for all South Dakotans; it just didn’t get done this time around. Instituting a tax cut that is unsustainable would be a terrible mistake. To do so could result in the imposition of a state income tax down the road, which would likely be irreversible.
I appreciate the input I received from so many of you throughout the legislative session. Since taking office in January, I have received approximately 2,000 email messages, and I’ve done my best to answer the ones sent to me by the constituents I was elected to represent.