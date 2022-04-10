Dairy Queen has been a permanent fixture in Madison since it opened in 1965. It was the “hoppin” place to be where all the cool, popular kids worked by 1972, when a then-high school senior named Rosie Martin began working there.
Affectionately referred to as “Fuzz” by friends, now Rosie Poppen said she began her nearly 50-year career at Dairy Queen when the late DeWayne Mork called and offered her the job.
“All my friends and classmates worked here,” Poppen said. “My best friend in high school, Laurie Sunde, told me to apply and I did. When DeWayne called and asked if I wanted the job, I was excited to get started.”
In the 1970s and ‘80s, the store had full-length windows, and “all the pretty girls worked at Dairy Queen. We wore these white nurse-type uniforms that were really short, and all the boys would come to watch us mix shakes,” Poppen laughed. “It was the place to be and be seen. We had a lot of fun.
“DeWayne and his friends were always up to pranks,” she said. “One time a friend of DeWayne’s placed a ‘moose meat’ ad in the Daily Leader with Dairy Queen’s phone number. People kept calling and asking us how much the moose meat was.
“DeWayne and his friends were always up to something, and their humor kept me excited to come back to work every day,” she said.
Mostly, Poppen tells of the loyalty of the Mork family and how flexibility and understanding has kept her employed at the same store.
“DeWayne was really good to us. He was firm but fair and he brought out the best in those who worked for him – instilling important values of hard work.”
When Poppen began working for Madison’s Dairy Queen, current owner DeLon Mork was just five years old.
“He is like a little brother to me and runs the store like his dad did before him,” Poppen smiles, “except, he’s even more generous to us and gives us bigger raises.
“I made a dollar an hour in 1972, which was twice as much as I made baby sitting!
“Back then, everything on the menu was a nickel or a dime and ended in a “0” or a “5” for easy math. We didn’t have a digital computer system like today, and we were expected to remember each order, then go back and make the order. Working back then, you did it all, not like we have today with teams who help split up the workload.”
Poppen and colleague Jane Devaney have both worked for the Mork family for nearly half a century. Poppen said employees are treated like family, given encouragement and feel needed. Hard work and loyalty are rewarded with the same, and the store has a high retention rate to show for it.
Likewise, the Madison Dairy Queen has an extremely loyal customer base. Each year, the Mork family has sold more Blizzards than any other store in the United States for Children’s Miracle Treat Day. Poppen attributes this to the same principles for which employees are retained. “The Mork family gives back to the community and has done so much good around here. Even during COVID-19, when we closed the lobby, we still had lines around the corner and backed up to Egan Ave.”
On her 20th work anniversary, DeWayne Mork gave Poppen a diamond necklace. On her 30th work anniversary, the entire Poppen family was flown to Hawaii. For her 40th work anniversary, DeLon Mork gave her a check for $5,000. Coming up on her 50th work anniversary, he says he has something really big in store.
Poppen said it doesn’t feel like it’s been 50 years, and it’s never felt like work. As she nears that anniversary, Poppen is working just three days a week. However, she claims to have no interest in retirement just yet.