The National Guild of Piano Teachers is the largest non-profit organization of piano teachers in the world. The Piano Guild, a division of the American College of Musicians, was founded in 1929 by Dr. Irl Alison and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The membership has grown to more than 118,000 musicians participating internationally each year.
There are seven teachers in the Madison Area Guild Chapter.
The Madison-area students will present prepared programs for adjudication by Maria Grant on May 1-2.
Grant is an American College of Musician Hall of Fame teacher and a Master Certified Minnesota Music Teachers Association endorsed year-round judge. She currently teaches at her private studio in Minnesota and during the summer is a faculty member at Interlochen Center for the Arts (Michigan), teaching daily piano hour demonstrations, keyboard skills group classes and individual piano lessons to junior piano students.
Her pedagogical experience includes more than 28 years of piano teaching, both in North and South America. Her students have won solo competitions, received many prizes and honors in concerto competitions, state auditions and were awarded a special grant from the Schubert Club.
At the National Guild Auditions, honors they received include the Raissa Tselentis Scholarship for highest score in the All-Bach Program, Paderewski Gold Medal, Irl Allison Gold Medal for 10 and 15 national programs, high school diploma and high school scholarships.
Grant is a MusicLink Foundation Hall of Fame Teacher and currently a member of the Minnesota Music Teachers Association’s Judging Education Committee (JEC). She served a three-year term on the Suzuki Association of Minnesota Board of Directors, has a master’s degree in Piano Pedagogy from Holy Names University (Calif.) and a bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Santa Marcelina College (Brazil).
As a soloist/guest pianist, Grant performed concerts with the Holy Names Orchestra and Chamber Singers in the U.S. In Brazil, she was the guest soloist of various orchestras, was the winner of the Firestone Prize in the Chamber Music Competition, received a grant to attend the International Chamber Music Festival of Bariloche (Argentina) and was awarded Best Accompanist at the Piracicaba Competition (Brazil), among other honors.