BRADY ZIMMEL (left) and Adam Zimmel pose by a display filled with their donated computers at the Lake County Museum on Thursday. Some of the brothers' vast computer collection is part of the museum's newly-opened "Progress: 40 Years of the Personal Computer" exhibit.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Museum opened its newest exhibit, “Progress: 40 Years of the Personal Computer,” with a 1980s-themed event on Thursday.

The exhibit, which is featured in the center of the museum, has devices showing the history of computing, from the Ancient Greek kleroterion to the personal computing boom of the 1980s and ‘90s.