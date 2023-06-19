BRADY ZIMMEL (left) and Adam Zimmel pose by a display filled with their donated computers at the Lake County Museum on Thursday. Some of the brothers' vast computer collection is part of the museum's newly-opened "Progress: 40 Years of the Personal Computer" exhibit.
The Lake County Museum opened its newest exhibit, “Progress: 40 Years of the Personal Computer,” with a 1980s-themed event on Thursday.
The exhibit, which is featured in the center of the museum, has devices showing the history of computing, from the Ancient Greek kleroterion to the personal computing boom of the 1980s and ‘90s.
As its name implies, “Progress” focuses on the development of personal computers from the 1980s to the 2000s. It includes devices such as cell phones, classic Macs, video game consoles and more. It also has several interactive portions, including a computer running Oregon Trail, a Commodore 64 game system and the working kleroterion.
Many of these items were donated by Brady and Adam Zimmel, brothers from Sioux Falls. Adam met Dr. Justin Blessinger during his time as a Dakota State University student, and Blessinger learned about the brothers’ extensive vintage computer collection. Blessinger recommended Zimmel talk with his wife, Christina Blessinger, the Lake County Museum’s program coordinator.
Julie Breu, the museum’s director, said Adam Zimmel came to talk to her and Christina Blessinger around Christmas, and the museum staff were excited to get a unique exhibit idea up and running.
“How appropriate for this school [DSU],” Breu said. “It was a great way for us to broaden our displays, because our displays, as you can see, they center around pre-1900 to around 1920. Bringing it up to the 1980s is something we want to do with this exhibit.”
Brady Zimmel began the collection and wrote the labels for the museum exhibit. His collection has filled up his parents’ basement, and many of the items were gathering dust, only enjoyed by Brady, Adam and any friends who came over.
The brothers have been collecting computers and other devices for more than 10 years. They’ve found some at garage sales and online marketplaces, but many came from school districts and businesses which were throwing things out.
“There was just a computer store near our elementary school, and they had everything they were getting rid of on a trailer out back. And it was things like this, more or less. We would pass by and ask, ‘Mom, can we take just one? They look cool.’ So we took one and then two and then three and then 50…and then filled up the house,” Adam Zimmel said.
Because of this acquisition method, many of the devices on display are from local businesses and schools.
Justin Blessinger said he was impressed by the scope of the brothers’ collection and how many devices they’d personally repaired.
“Both of them are so knowledgeable and fantastic to work with,” Blessinger said.
But, the exhibit does not solely feature the Zimmels’ collection. Donations and assistance from museum staff, volunteers and community members like Craig Miller and Marilyn Halgerson filled out the exhibit. Also on display are some of the museum’s own devices.
“It was truly a community effort,” said Breu.
The exhibit was also sponsored by DSU, the Beacom College of Computer Science, ABM and Builders FirstSource.
On June 26, the Lake County Museum will host a celebration and ice cream social from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The event will celebrate the return of the Boyd Covered Wagon, which underwent an extensive restoration earlier this year and recently returned to the museum. At the ice cream social, Breu will announce the museum’s long-term plans for the wagon.