SVE donation

SIOUX VALLEY ENERTGY presents a donation of $10,000 to the City of Hills, Minn., to support the construction of a playground for a city-owned facility that will house up to three daycare operations. Pictured are (left) Councilman Alan Leenderts; Brandon Lane, Sioux Valley Energy; Councilman Stacen Burgers; Mayor Keith Elbers; Tim McCarthy, Sioux Valley Energy; and Greg Benda, Sioux Valley Energy Operation Round Up director.

 Submitted photo

COLMAN – The city of Hills, Minn., recently received $10,000 in donations from Sioux Valley Energy to help purchase playground equipment.

The funding will help support a city-owned facility that will house up to three childcare locations.