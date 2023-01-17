COLMAN – The city of Hills, Minn., recently received $10,000 in donations from Sioux Valley Energy to help purchase playground equipment.
The funding will help support a city-owned facility that will house up to three childcare locations.
“The city has been working diligently to try and find a solution to help with the daycare provider shortage problem. This project has been in the making for quite some time. We can’t say thank you enough to our many local and corporate partners who have stepped up to help make this project a reality for us. It is a long process, but together with everyone’s help and the generosity of partners like Sioux Valley Energy, we are going to make this a reality for the city of Hills,” said Mayor Keith Elbers.
Childcare challenges not only impact individual families but can also affect the entire community. Sioux Valley Energy supports the city of Hills’ innovative approach to an ongoing problem.
“One of the cooperative’s core principles is commitment to community, and this is the type of project that really embraces and highlights that. We know that availability and affordability of childcare is a challenge, especially in smaller or more rural communities, and we stand ready to be strategic partners in finding solutions,” said Tim McCarthy, Sioux Valley Energy CEO.
The funding, presented to the city of Hills in late December, comes from the cooperative’s Operation Round Up® program, which provides grants to worthy causes in communities and non-profits from funds collected when members “round up” their electric bills. A matching donation was provided by Sioux Valley Energy’s REVIVE 2030 program, which was designed to partner with local communities to assist with growth and development.
Communities within the Sioux Valley Energy service territory footprint are invited to take part in the REVIVE 2030 program. For more information, call Brandon Lane or Jay Buchholz at 800-234-1960.
