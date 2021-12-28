Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/27/21 02:13 CFS21-08341 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate

12/27/21 08:30 CFS21-08344 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

12/27/21 09:34 CFS21-08345 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

12/27/21 09:42 CFS21-08346 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy Lenola Heights Drive Wentworth

12/27/21 10:04 CFS21-08347 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/27/21 11:40 CFS21-08348 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy 44.015737, -97.117896

12/27/21 13:58 CFS21-08349 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S BLANCHE AVE MADISON

12/27/21 14:33 CFS21-08350 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/27/21 16:14 CFS21-08351 Animal Found Information/Administrative 238TH ST

12/27/21 17:48 CFS21-08352 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.907579, -96.953659

12/27/21 22:04 CFS21-08354 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34

Total Records: 11