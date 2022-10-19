Tom Jones is at ease in his office in the basement of Beadle Hall on the Dakota State University campus – despite having spine-tingling footage of strange phenomena recorded in the historic building.
“I would say there’s something going on in this building,” he calmly observed.
The photography professor came to the university with a penchant for the macabre, having worked in haunted houses from the time he was in the sixth grade.
“I’ve always like scary movies and stuff like that,” Jones admitted.
His interest in the haunting of Beadle Hall began when he joined the DSU faculty. He kept hearing the building was haunted, that strange things were always going on.
“I asked my students, ‘Do you want to go on a ghost hunt? We need to do a ghost investigation’,” he recalled.
The first time – and there have been several groups which have investigated over the years – four students stepped up to participate in the ghost hunt. Using radios to maintain contact and rudimentary equipment, a pair of students began to walk through the night-darkened building.
They got as far as the second floor before they were stopped by an unexpected experience. One of the students reported the improvised EMF reader – electromagnetic field reader – began to act strangely.
“She said, ‘This compass is spinning around’,” Jones reported. He instructed the student carrying the night vision camera to record the area.
When the second pair of students went to the same location, the compass acted normally – pointing north as expected. They looked around the area to determine whether anything could have affected the compass earlier and found nothing.
Then, Jones and the students looked at the video which Jones had instructed the first pair of students to shoot.
“The night vision camera picked up a cloth floating in the hall,” Jones said. “We’re watching the video of this cloth floating there and all of a sudden it just goes away. We were speechless.”
With subsequent investigations, the process has been refined and varied. An actual EMF reader has been used. A spirit box which modifies radio frequency so that a spirit can communicate with the living has been used. A psychic and medium have toured the building with students.
Each time, the investigators have encountered a presence. When they used the spirit box, they actually received an answer to one of their questions.
“We asked, ‘Are you just playing with us?’ and the spirit said, ‘Yes’,” Jones said.
This weekend, DSU students and community members are invited to view the video, hear the stories and tour the darkened building themselves with lanterns and battery-operated LED candles for a Halloween-themed event sponsored by the Lake County Museum.
The Bizarre History and Beadle Hall Ghost Tour begins at the museum, where visitors in small groups will be guided through the darkened museum with battery-operated LED candles. There, funerary objects collected by Bob Ellsworth are on display, including a small casket and Victorian mourning jewelry woven from human hair.
“It’s more spooky because it’s all real – real history,” said Christina Blessinger, program coordinator for the Lake County Museum.
She said the idea for the event began to develop when she returned to the museum one night to pick up something she had left on her desk.
“It’s a little spooky at night when you just see the shadows,” Blessinger noted.
Then she began to think about some of unusual items in the museum’s collection – such as a scrapbook including black and white photos of car accidents.
“We don’t know where it’s from or why this person kept a scrapbook of car wrecks,” she said.
She does know that when she views it, it gives her a creepy feeling.
Blessinger realized that by partnering with Jones, the museum could create an event that adults – and possibly high school students – might enjoy. Tours will begin at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, with the final tour on both evenings beginning at approximately 9 p.m.
“We’ll creep you out and then you’ll go to the ghost tour,” Blessinger said, describing the structure for the evening. Cider and donuts will also be served during the event.
The event is not suitable for children. No admission fee has been set, but freewill donations will be accepted.