Funerary jewelry

VICTORIAN MOURNING JEWELRY was created from the hair of the deceased as a reminder of a beloved person. Goldsmiths finished the pieces.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Tom Jones is at ease in his office in the basement of Beadle Hall on the Dakota State University campus – despite having spine-tingling footage of strange phenomena recorded in the historic building.

“I would say there’s something going on in this building,” he calmly observed.