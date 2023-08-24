After wrapping up its Joker’s Run fund-raiser and a gun raffle, the Madison American Legion will move forward with another gun raffle to raise additional money.
The Joker’s Run fund-raiser raised about $7,500 for the building fund of American Legion Post #25, according to Dan Wyatt. The game, which was run over the course of several months, offered one lucky individual the chance to select a card in the hopes of drawing the joker each Thursday night. Joker’s Runs end when an individual draws the joker, and the winner splits the pot with the event’s host.
The winner, who drew the card on Aug. 10, requested not to have their name printed.
All the money raised by the Joker’s Run went into the building fund. Although the Madison post’s main clubhouse is on the upper floor of the Downtown Armory, that meeting room is not easily accessible to many of its older members. While the Sons of the American Legion still host meetings there, the American Legion proper has been meeting at the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center, which doesn’t have the steep staircases of the Downtown Armory. The center also has accessible parking and large rooms in which to have meetings.
“It’s a lot of maybes. It’s up in the air. We don’t know for sure right now. We’re still building our building fund, and we’re hoping in a couple years for possibly a change in interest rates. Then, we can actually look at purchasing a building, building a building or renovating a building,” Wyatt said. “We’re kind of in a holding position right now. There’s no firm plans one way or the other.”
The American Legion has hosted other events in previous weeks, including a raffle. Last week, Post #25 announced the winner of its raffle for a Henry 44 Magnum rifle was Lyman Laisy.
Now, the Legion is selling 400 tickets for $10 each for another raffle. This time, the winner will receive a Winchester Model 1892. Those interested in purchasing tickets can go to the American Legion Post #25's Facebook page or contact a Legion member.
The revenue from this raffle will go to a variety of sources, Wyatt said. It will help fund general Legion activities and the American Legion baseball program.
“It’s an interesting time for baseball in Madison because it’s looking to flourish with possibly two teams, a junior and senior team, next year. Normally, we give $3,000, but we need to have a bit more if we have two teams,” Wyatt said.
Another program the Legion is looking to fund is the oratory competition. Every year, the national American Legion hosts a Constitution oratory competition starting in December. They’re held at the local, district, state and national levels. While scholarships are offered to those who reach the higher levels, Wyatt said the Madison post is looking into having scholarships for students in the local competitions.
“Hopefully that can get more people involved in oratory,” Wyatt said. "I like the oratory contest because it promotes the United States and getting into government."
Wyatt also said the American Legion is planning to host future Joker's Runs at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Madison.