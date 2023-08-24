Dan Wyatt

After wrapping up its Joker’s Run fund-raiser and a gun raffle, the Madison American Legion will move forward with another gun raffle to raise additional money.

The Joker’s Run fund-raiser raised about $7,500 for the building fund of American Legion Post #25, according to Dan Wyatt. The game, which was run over the course of several months, offered one lucky individual the chance to select a card in the hopes of drawing the joker each Thursday night. Joker’s Runs end when an individual draws the joker, and the winner splits the pot with the event’s host.