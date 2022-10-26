The best measure of whether a program achieves its objectives is by asking those it is intended to serve. Although South Dakota’s Freedom Scholarship is only in its first year, students are already willing to step up and express their appreciation.

Raena Rost is a 2022 graduate of Madison High School and a freshman at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She graduated with a 4.0 and had been an athlete in high school, so she was able to get both academic and athletic scholarships to attend.