The best measure of whether a program achieves its objectives is by asking those it is intended to serve. Although South Dakota’s Freedom Scholarship is only in its first year, students are already willing to step up and express their appreciation.
Raena Rost is a 2022 graduate of Madison High School and a freshman at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. She graduated with a 4.0 and had been an athlete in high school, so she was able to get both academic and athletic scholarships to attend.
For her, the Freedom Scholarship is providing freedom from student loans.
“This money helped me, and I knew I wanted to stay in South Dakota after I graduated,” she said. Rost is studying exercise science with the goal of becoming an occupational therapist.
That is one of the scholarship criteria, according to Amy Crissinger, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Dakota State University. After receiving a scholarship, students must stay in South Dakota for three years.
“They’re modeling it after the Build South Dakota scholarships for tech schools,” she explained.
As a university administrator, Crissinger is also a fan of the program, which provides universities across the state with another resource for helping students afford higher education.
“South Dakota was the last state in the country to have a needs-based scholarship,” she said.
One of the strengths of the program is that universities have flexibility in determining how to allocate the scholarships. Crissinger explained there’s often a gap between the cost of higher education and the financial resources available – such as scholarships, loans and work study.
“That’s what we’re looking at,” she said, filling that gap to make education more affordable while at the same time building South Dakota’s workforce.
The scholarship was created by the state Legislature in 2021 with Senate Bill 171, which appropriated $50 million to create an endowment. To build the endowment, private donors have also contributed, including Avera Health, Sanford Health and First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard.
Since First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard made a second gift of $50 million, after making a $100 million gift to launch the initiative, the endowment currently stands at $225 million.
“I hope other businesses and organizations in South Dakota will join this effort to support need-based scholarships that build our future workforce and invite our graduates to stay here and make South Dakota even better,” Elli Haerter, Freedom Scholarship coordinator, said in a press release at the time of the recent donation.
For DSU student Jordyn Hall, another scholarship recipient, it has given her freedom from anxiety about financing her education and has allowed her to focus more on her education.
“As a first-generation college student, my parents warned me that they would be unable to help fund my education,” the Flandreau native said. “This fact, although discouraging, was not enough to keep me from pursuing higher education.”
Hall is currently a junior majoring in cyber operations. Since she planned to stay in South Dakota following graduation, the scholarship was also a good match for her long-term goals. Previously, she experienced anxiety each semester when it was time to make the necessary payments; now that isn’t true.
“Growing up, I always heard that going to a university ‘opens the door for more opportunities,’ and this is something I genuinely believe. I also believe that with help from scholarships like the Freedom Scholarship, I will be able to graduate, get a good job and eventually live the life of stability I yearned for growing up,” she said.
Crissinger said DSU opted to make the scholarships available to both incoming students and those who were already enrolled. While most of the funds have been dispersed, the university did hold some of its allocation in reserve for students who may enroll in the spring.
The scholarships ranged between $3,000 and $5,000 for the year.
Next year, the university hopes to make the scholarship available to more students. This year, approximately $5 million was distributed through the state’s 11 public and private universities with DSU receiving $405,000, according to Crissinger.
Hopefully, next year the endowment will have generated enough interest to make $9 million available, she indicated. By the time the program is in its second year, it will also have clearer guidelines and fewer unanswered questions.
“We’re still building the plane while flying it,” Crissinger said, using an analogy to explain what implementing the program has been like.