Ten members of the Entre Nous Study Club were hosted at the home of Joan Kappenman on May 1. “May flowers” adorned the dining and coffee tables, and carrot cake was served on blue flowered china. Each member received a May basket of sweet treats, as well.

The meeting was called to order by Barb Simon, president, and the Collect was read in unison. Roll call was taken, the minutes from the last meeting were read, and Treasurer Nancy Gilbert gave the treasurer’s report.