Ten members of the Entre Nous Study Club were hosted at the home of Joan Kappenman on May 1. “May flowers” adorned the dining and coffee tables, and carrot cake was served on blue flowered china. Each member received a May basket of sweet treats, as well.
The meeting was called to order by Barb Simon, president, and the Collect was read in unison. Roll call was taken, the minutes from the last meeting were read, and Treasurer Nancy Gilbert gave the treasurer’s report.
Lois McGillivary distributed next year’s yearbook pages and updates to the bylaws. The group decided on “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson as the summer read. Copies will be made available through the library.
The Spring Party on May 15 will be the last meeting before the summer recess. Members are asked to meet in the Methodist church parking lot at 8:45 a.m. to carpool.
Joan Kappenman presented the program with a book review of “Belonging” by Michele Miller, an award-winning broadcast journalist and co-host of CBS Saturday Morning. This deeply personal story chronicles how her mother’s abandonment at birth forced her to search for her own identity and face five decades of family secrets.
Her mother, a hospital administrator who presented as white, kept her affair with Michelle’s father, a married trauma surgeon and first black city council member in a deeply segregated Los Angeles, a secret.
Raised by her father and grandmother, Michelle had no knowledge of the woman whose genes she shared. It wasn’t until her dying father requested she “go find your mother” that she began her search, confronted her past and ultimately found her voice as a journalist, wife and mother.
Her years spent trying to make sense of her mixed race heritage, her place in a predominantly white male newsroom and her mother’s rejection shaped Michelle’s understanding of herself. Her struggle to understand her racial identity coincides with our own struggles with this as a nation.