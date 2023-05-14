Montgomery’s in Madison will host the first “BankWest Blood Bank Challenge” on May 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.
It’s a competition between the credit unions vs. the banks of Madison. Donors can show their support by casting a donation vote to a favorite Madison credit union or bank. The winners will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.
Organizations involved in this friendly competition include BankWest, First Premier Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Bank & Trust, East River Federal Credit Union and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.
“Moving into spring, we think of new life and a renewal of community connectivity. Life can be provided with a simple donation of blood. One donation only takes 30 minutes and will help up to three local patients,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director, Community Blood Bank. “Among those who benefit from donating blood are trauma, burn victims, cancer patients and persons undergoing surgery. Celebrate spring by providing hope to family, friends and community members by donating blood with us. A person can donate blood every 56 days and over 60% of the population is eligible to donate.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation. Bring an I.D.
It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating.
Community Blood Bank is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and sole blood provider to Madison Regional Health. Community Blood Bank is not associated with any other blood bank organizations.