Montgomery’s in Madison will host the first “BankWest Blood Bank Challenge” on May 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.

It’s a competition between the credit unions vs. the banks of Madison. Donors can show their support by casting a donation vote to a favorite Madison credit union or bank. The winners will receive a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.