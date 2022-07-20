Ivory had people dancing in the street on Tuesday night when the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce hosted DownTown in MadTown for the first time this year.
“It was fun,” said bass player Michael English after the concert. “Great crowd. I saw the kids dancing, older people dancing, young people dancing. That’s what community should be about.”
The event did bring the community out. GMACC Marketing Coordinator Courtney Storm said she usually checks the size of the crowd around 7:30 p.m. by going up in the bucket of the Madison Fire Department’s ladder truck. On Tuesday she went up around 6:30 p.m., shortly after the concert began.
“It looks like we have triple the amount of people we usually have,” she said. “If we hadn’t had the second block, I don’t know that they would have fit in.”
The street was packed. Vendors ran out of food. The Chamber, which purchased twice the amount of beer they normally get, sold much of it. The classic car show, too, had a strong turnout with 55 entries.
Ivory not only brought out the community, but brought people into the community. Miss South Dakota 1971 Sue Inman Thelen, who went to high school with drummer Craig Katt and now lives in Sioux Falls, was there.
“We went to a dance together,” she said, putting her arm around him while her husband, Madison High School graduate Tom Thelen, smiled.
Tom O’Dea, the original soundman for Ivory, and a South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductee himself, was there with his wife.
“Your voice got deeper. You have a lower register,” he told Katt during intermission.
Norena Novak of Minneapolis and Becky Binder of Lead – the duo responsible for introducing Ivory to East River audiences by arranging a performance at South Dakota State University while college roommates – were there.
“We’ve known them for 45 years,” Novak said.
“She and Curt went to high school together at Rapid City Central,” Katt said, referring to guitar player Curt Nesbitt.
While the crowd behind the stage during intermission and following the performance was definitely thinner than the one in front of the stage during their performance, there was a crowd of people waiting to exchange a few words, a handshake, a hug with old friends.
“It was just like it was in college,” said Larry Leeds, former sports editor at the Madison Daily Leader, who admitted he didn’t do well on tests after partying with the band on Wednesday nights.
Ivory was not a single group of guys who performed together from 1975 through 1988. Ivory was a sound and a look that attracted audiences.
“Everyone wanted to play with Ivory,” Katt said. He was the only member who was with the group from beginning to end.
His music career didn’t start with Ivory. While attending high school in Hot Springs and later in college, he and English were members of another rock ‘n’ roll band, which has also been inducted into the SD Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame – Shells of Time.
“Ivory came out of that,” Katt said. In 1988, though, Ivory stopped performing. Katt’s dad had died, his third daughter was born, and band members began to question the lifestyle.
“Everybody went back to their regular lives,” keyboard player Randy Crain said. He became a public-school music teacher for 40 years, teaching in Montana and Wyoming.
Nesbitt, who had earned an engineering degree, went into that profession. Katt became a marketing manager for Daktronics for about 10 years before being offered other opportunities. He now works for a company which designs sound systems and is excited about a product currently in development.
“Mike is the only one who kept playing,” Katt said. English and his wife Carolyn live in California, where she is involved with the film industry.
In 2015, when a tornado tore through Delmont on Mother’s Day, band members got together again for the first time for a benefit concert, practicing a couple times prior to the concert. In 2016, when they were inducted into the S.D. Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, they decided to get more serious about rehearsing.
“Before we did that, we went to Florida,” Katt said. They were booked into a club that had never heard of Ivory and did three sets a night for a week, enjoying the sun and beaches during the day.
The current reunion tour was developed, as much as anything else, in response to a demand by fans who are loyal to Ivory and follow the band’s Facebook page. Most of the members have retired.
“The timing is good,” Crain said, noting they can still do the songs. “Why not do this until we die?”
Ivory will perform eight concerts in six states over a period of three weeks.