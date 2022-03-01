Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/28/22 03:59 CFS22-01101 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NORDSTROM TRL WENTWORTH

02/28/22 07:17 CFS22-01102 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON

02/28/22 08:36 CFS22-01103 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

02/28/22 08:50 CFS22-01104 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/28/22 09:21 CFS22-01105 Internet Crimes Report Taken 231st St MADISON

02/28/22 09:28 CFS22-01106 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/28/22 09:44 CFS22-01107 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

02/28/22 12:01 CFS22-01109 Alarm False Alarm LCSO E CENTER ST MADISON

02/28/22 12:20 CFS22-01110 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE/SE MADISON

02/28/22 13:40 CFS22-01111 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

02/28/22 13:48 CFS22-01112 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/28/22 13:58 CFS22-01113 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO CHAUTAUQUA AVE

02/28/22 14:01 CFS22-01114 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CATHERINE AVE MADISON

02/28/22 14:13 CFS22-01115 Medical Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.12034

02/28/22 15:09 CFS22-01116 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON

02/28/22 15:11 CFS22-01117 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

02/28/22 15:28 CFS22-01118 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

02/28/22 15:47 CFS22-01119 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

02/28/22 16:04 CFS22-01120 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/28/22 16:09 CFS22-01121 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON

02/28/22 19:28 CFS22-01123 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

Total Records: 21