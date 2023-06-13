Law Enforcement Blotter Jun 13, 2023 Jun 13, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:06/12/23 00:39 CFS23-03821 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON06/12/23 03:41 CFS23-03822 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD SE 4TH ST MADISON06/12/23 03:49 CFS23-03823 Alarm False Alarm LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON06/12/23 05:45 CFS23-03824 Mental Information/Administrative 446A AVE WINFRED06/12/23 06:50 CFS23-03825 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N CHICAGO AVE MADISON06/12/23 11:16 CFS23-03827 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON06/12/23 13:06 CFS23-03828 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 233RD ST WENTWORTH06/12/23 13:25 CFS23-03829 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO 228TH ST MADISON06/12/23 13:42 CFS23-03830 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON06/12/23 14:42 CFS23-03831 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SE 10TH ST MADISON06/12/23 15:26 CFS23-03832 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.96545, -97.2558606/12/23 15:36 CFS23-03833 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON06/12/23 16:08 CFS23-03834 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 451ST AVE MADISON06/12/23 16:29 CFS23-03835 Medical Transfer Patient Not Transported EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON06/12/23 18:38 CFS23-03837 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy06/12/23 19:08 CFS23-03838 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009482, -97.1198206/12/23 19:20 CFS23-03839 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON06/12/23 19:23 CFS23-03840 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON06/12/23 19:34 CFS23-03841 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON06/12/23 19:55 CFS23-03842 Complaint Handled By Public Works / Street / NW 7TH ST MADISON06/12/23 20:24 CFS23-03844 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.011456, -97.1287306/12/23 21:03 CFS23-03845 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON06/12/23 21:29 CFS23-03846 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON06/12/23 22:48 CFS23-03847 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON06/12/23 23:31 CFS23-03848 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 25 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rapid City cowboy wins Northern Bull Riding Tour Homan selected for Leadership South Dakota Wold aiming for more success as a junior New owners host open house for renovated Sportman's Outpost Feasibility study under way for new childcare center Rotary completes bike repair station project Valiant Living receives 120 quilts for people supported, staff Dr. Mary Bell named dean of DSU’s Beacom College Madison School District decreases budget by $1.8 million Peaceful Pines Senior Living announces opening Follow us Facebook Twitter