Madison’s varsity boys placed third and the girls fifth in the Region 2A Cross Country Meet, held on Thursday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.
That effort qualified the boys team for the upcoming state tournament, along with two Madison girls.
In the varsity boys division, Sioux Falls Christian placed first, followed by Flandreau, Madison, West Central, Elkton-Lake Benton, Baltic, Sioux Valley, Deubrook Area, Dell Rapids and McCook Central-Montrose.
Madison’s top runner was Elijah Sims, who finished in eighth place. Dylan Gerdes placed 10th, Braeden Keller 21st and Aaron Hawkes 26th. Other Madison finishers were Deion Cross, 27th; and Charles Callahan, 49th.
In the varsity girls race, SFC again placed first, followed by Flandreau, Sioux Valley, West Central, Madison, Deubrook Area, Baltic and Dell Rapids.
Jesse Tappe was Madison’s top runner; she placed 11th. Ellie Keller was 16th, Sammy Troxwell 27th, Piper Davies 40th and Kate Comes 41st.
Along with the varsity boys team, Tappe and Keller qualified for the state meet, which will be held on Saturday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
JUNIOR VARSITY
In the junior varsity division at the Region meet, SFC was first, followed by Flandreau, Madison, West Central, Elkton-Lake Benton, Sioux Valley, Baltic, McCook Central-Montrose and Deubrook Area.
Madison’s Henry Meyer placed 20th, Nathan Hasleton 26th, Chase Steuerwald 27th, Zach Ryan, 33rd, Enoch Martin 36th and Kai Thompson 43rd.
For the JV girls, Madison’s Emersyn Havlik placed 16th, Kyra Wiese 17th, Lani Misar 24th, Kylee Oines 25th, Delaney Feistner 29th and Eden DuRandt 33rd. SFC placed first in the team standings, followed by Sioux Valley, Madison, Flandreau and Garretson.