Law Enforcement Blotter Nov 1, 2021

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/31/21 00:57 CFS21-07188 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 237TH ST10/31/21 01:02 CFS21-07189 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON10/31/21 01:56 CFS21-07190 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST10/31/21 02:03 CFS21-07191 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LIBERTY AVE10/31/21 02:55 CFS21-07192 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON10/31/21 03:57 CFS21-07194 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/31/21 06:02 CFS21-07195 Medical Patient Transported EMS NE 11TH ST MADISON10/31/21 06:32 CFS21-07196 Medical Fall Patient Transported MPD N SUMMIT MADISON10/31/21 10:06 CFS21-07197 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON10/31/21 11:58 CFS21-07198 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON10/31/21 13:00 CFS21-07199 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone NE 8TH ST MADISON10/31/21 13:42 CFS21-07200 911 Open Line Unable to Locate MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON10/31/21 13:44 CFS21-07201 Public Works/Utilities Completed/Settled by Phone N LINCOLN AVE10/31/21 16:04 CFS21-07202 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON10/31/21 16:10 CFS21-07203 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 3410/31/21 16:31 CFS21-07204 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SD HWY 3410/31/21 17:57 CFS21-07205 Vandalism Report Taken MPD N LINCOLN AVE MADISON10/31/21 18:01 CFS21-07206 Trespass Arrest MPD W CENTER ST MADISON10/31/21 18:02 CFS21-07207 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy W CENTER ST MADISON10/31/21 18:07 CFS21-07208 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO SE 4TH ST MADISON10/31/21 18:14 CFS21-07209 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO N DIVISION AVE MADISON10/31/21 18:33 CFS21-07210 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/31/21 18:54 CFS21-07211 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON10/31/21 19:45 CFS21-07212 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 3410/31/21 20:23 CFS21-07213 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 223RD ST10/31/21 20:43 CFS21-07214 Medical Patient Transported EMS N CHICAGO AVE MADISON10/31/21 21:12 CFS21-07215 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISONTotal Records: 27