Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/05/22 00:03 CFS22-05722 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO SHARON LANE WENTWORTH
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/05/22 00:03 CFS22-05722 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO SHARON LANE WENTWORTH
09/05/22 00:46 CFS22-05723 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON
09/05/22 09:18 CFS22-05724 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
09/05/22 11:07 CFS22-05725 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone GOLF DR WENTWORTH
09/05/22 12:07 CFS22-05726 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
09/05/22 12:47 CFS22-05727 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO US HWY 81 MADISON
09/05/22 16:11 CFS22-05728 911 Accidental Handled By Officer / Deputy S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/05/22 16:22 CFS22-05729 Agency Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/05/22 17:13 CFS22-05730 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy SD HWY 19 MADISON
09/05/22 17:35 CFS22-05731 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 224TH ST NUNDA
09/05/22 17:45 CFS22-05732 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N PRAIRIE AVE MADISON
09/05/22 19:09 CFS22-05733 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
09/05/22 19:28 CFS22-05734 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD VAN EPS MADISON
09/05/22 20:28 CFS22-05735 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO US HWY 34 WINFRED
09/05/22 20:48 CFS22-05736 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO
09/05/22 21:05 CFS22-05737 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.007154, -97.12478
09/05/22 21:30 CFS22-05738 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
09/05/22 23:32 CFS22-05739 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
Total Records: 18
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.