Working together, Lake County Highway Department Superintendent Nels Nelson and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare were able to save taxpayers money.
Commissioners both saw the work and received the report on Tuesday when they were reviewing budget requests for Fiscal Year 2022. Hare had requested $225,000 to repave the parking area east of the Public Safety Building, repair the parking lot north of the courthouse, do tuckpointing on the courthouse and do electrical work on the barns at the 4-H grounds.
By having the county Highway Department do the paving and repair work, Hare was able to get the work done this year and cut his budget request for repairs and maintenance to $80,000.
“Working with Nels and getting that done made a world of difference,” Hare reported. The parking lot will also be resealed and restriped this year.
“We’re looking at more of a fall project for that,” Hare said. The parking lot will be blocked off on a Friday and the area will remain closed for the weekend when the resealing is done.
In addition, roofing the Public Safety Building came in under budget in 2021, according to Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. This will enable the county to complete Phase 2 of the courthouse security project with the remaining funds.
As a result, another project can be removed from the budget request for 2022. Sheriff Tim Walburg had intended to include that project in his budget.
In other business, the commission:
-- Approved a temporary special on-sale liquor license for Sporty’s. A retirement party on Aug. 14 will be held at Camp Lakodia.
-- Approved a request to close the Treasurer’s Office on Aug. 24 for staff to receive training. The office will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
-- Approved supplementing departmental budgets with funds received from the sale of surplus items. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick said she received the green light to do this from the state Department of Legislative Audit.
Chuck Sutton Auctioneer and Land Broker, LLC, reported total proceeds were $59,863.50. Expenses, including sales commission and advertising, were reported at $8,087.83. The highway department will receive $42,324; the sheriff’s office, $5,794; buildings and grounds, $2,292.52; and general fund, $1,364.98.
-- Approved hiring Wyatt Cassutt to work as a heavy equipment operator in the highway department.
-- Approved an application for occupancy for underground construction on county roads right-of-way for Ryan and Jennifer Beyer. They are seeking to have a 2-inch waterline installed.
-- Approved a striping agreement with the state Department of Transportation. Gust reported the 10-mile stretch of road which was resurfaced this year receives so much traffic it was eligible for federal funding and will be striped at no cost to the county.
The county will share the cost of striping two miles. According to the agreement, the county will be responsible for $1,673.67.