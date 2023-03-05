MADISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Principal Janel Guse is slimed on Friday afternoon during an assembly celebrating the students' successes throughout their Reading Across America Week activities. Students raised $4,193.42 for the MES Parent Teacher Organization with a Penny War fund-raiser. By raising more than $3,000, they earned the right to "goo the Guse."
Penny Wars are a classic fund-raiser for elementary schools in which classrooms compete to see who can raise the most money one cent at a time.
For this year’s Read Across America Week, Madison Elementary School decided to wage its own — but with a twist. Rather than battling each other, this Penny War was designed to unite students under a common goal: covering their teachers with slime.
Students brought in specific coins each day of the week to help raise money for the MES Parent Teacher Organization, with the ultimate goal being $3,000. Should this total be hit, students would have the unique privilege of watching Principal Janel Guse have buckets of green slime poured over her head.
To add to the festivities, students engaged in a variety of dress-up days and listened to readings from community visitors such as National Guard members, Dakota State University athletes and even Superman. As they got closer to their goal, additional teachers were added to the list of slime victims.
The fund-raiser culminated in an assembly in the school gym Friday afternoon led by PTO member and DSU Admissions Director Amber Schmidt.
Two plastic pools had been set up as slime zones on the gym’s stage with buckets waiting in the wings. As children approached, a passionate chanting of “goo the Guse” could be heard echoing through the halls.
“Without you guys helping the PTO, we couldn’t do things like some of the field trips we go on, the technology that we get to have or the special events we do,” Schmidt told students. She also thanked the week’s guest readers and parent supporters.
Before revealing if Guse would be slimed, Schmidt walked the students through their fund-raising milestones, with each being attached to the sliming of a specific teacher. Music Teacher Sydnie Waldner was unlocked at $250, Physical Education Teacher Marty Konechne at $500, Counselor Shelly Balogh at $750 and Assistant Principal Zach Johnson at $1,000.
Suspense was high for the students leading up to the event as they were not informed if they’d met their goal to “goo the Guse.” Schmidt said that going into Friday, the students had raised $2,808.89. However, on the final day alone, students accumulated an extra $1,384.53, bringing the grand total to $4,193.42.
At this level, the students had exceeded their goal. When Schmidt made the announcement, the gym swelled with screams and applause.
“Madison Elementary, you guys are amazing, and MES is so proud of you,” Schmidt told the crowd before it erupted in celebration again.
Following the sliming of the core group, other teachers and PTO members were brought on stage to continue the fun. Participants went head to head in Dr. Seuss trivia, with questions ranging from his real name to the exact number of words present in his famous “Green Eggs and Ham.” Those who answered incorrectly were promptly slimed.