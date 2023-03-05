Principal Janel Guse

MADISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Principal Janel Guse is slimed on Friday afternoon during an assembly celebrating the students' successes throughout their Reading Across America Week activities. Students raised $4,193.42 for the MES Parent Teacher Organization with a Penny War fund-raiser. By raising more than $3,000, they earned the right to "goo the Guse."

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Penny Wars are a classic fund-raiser for elementary schools in which classrooms compete to see who can raise the most money one cent at a time.

For this year’s Read Across America Week, Madison Elementary School decided to wage its own — but with a twist. Rather than battling each other, this Penny War was designed to unite students under a common goal: covering their teachers with slime.