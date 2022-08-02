Purchase Access

Lake County commissioners voted on Tuesday morning to approve an ordinance which changes the speed limit on a section of County Road 41, also known as 451st Avenue.

Sheriff Tim Walburg originally introduced the possibility of reducing the speed in this area at the July 5 meeting, indicating he had conducted a survey. Of the 19 who responded, 15 supported reducing the speed.