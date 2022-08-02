Lake County commissioners voted on Tuesday morning to approve an ordinance which changes the speed limit on a section of County Road 41, also known as 451st Avenue.
Sheriff Tim Walburg originally introduced the possibility of reducing the speed in this area at the July 5 meeting, indicating he had conducted a survey. Of the 19 who responded, 15 supported reducing the speed.
The first reading of the ordinance, which reduces the speed from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour from the 233rd Street intersection to 235th Street intersection, was heard on July 19. At Tuesday’s meeting, the second reading of the ordinance and a public hearing were held.
Three individuals spoke in opposition to the ordinance. John Doblar acknowledged the area has been developed, but he said a four-way stop was needed at the intersection of 233rd Street more than a speed zone was needed south of it on 451st Avenue.
Vincent Gabrielson asked for the ordinance to be reviewed before he commented. He indicated he had called both commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office without getting the information he needed.
“We get complaints about speeding on that road,” Walburg said, handing Gabrielson the report he had given commissioners in July. He reviewed the survey results, noting that his office has been receiving complaints for 10 or 15 years.
“With the development, there are people out there walking and biking,” he said.
Gabrielson indicated he uses the road daily and noted it was designed as a gravel road and doesn’t have shoulders. Because of the design, he said, pedestrians should not be using it.
He pointed out there are nearby resources which provide safe areas for exercising – Lake Herman State Park, where his wife walks, and The Community Center, where Gabrielson himself goes.
“It should not be a walking trail. It should not be a biking trail. It is not safe,” he stated. He asked commissioners to delay taking action so he could discuss it with them.
Fred Janke asked a series of questions, some of which Commissioner Deb Reinicke answered. He wanted to know how many people lived in the newly developed areas and used the road on a daily basis.
He wanted to know what guidelines the county had for creating speed zones; Reinicke said they had none and created speed zones at the recommendation of the sheriff.
Janke wanted to know how many bikers and walkers had been injured on that roadway.
“None that I know of,” he said when neither Walburg, who was present, nor commissioners answered that question.
“What was the speed limit when they moved there? When did the rights and wishes of the people who move in trump the rights of people who’ve lived there all their lives?” Janke asked, emphasizing the point that the individuals who have been complaining chose to live in a rural area.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter noted the reduced speed added about 30 seconds to the driving time of those on that road. Commission Adam Leighton said that two who contacted him supported the speed zone.
Gabrielson noted that he, too, had contacted Leighton and was in opposition to it.
“That’s the only call that I got that was against it,” Leighton responded.
Commissioner Aaron Johnson, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Chair Kelli Wollmann, thanked the men for addressing the commission with their concerns and indicated they had made good points. He explained commissioners were concerned about the individuals living in that area.
“The shoulders are terrible, but people do walk and bike along it,” Johnson said. He said it was important to respect all who use the road.
Slaughter said one individual who spoke with him had the same concerns, “that people are moving in and changing your way of life.” That individual, Slaughter said, finally agreed that 45 mph was a reasonable compromise and didn’t create a hardship.
The commission voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved hiring Steven Seitz to serve as deputy auditor and three temporary deputies to provide security at Prairie Village during the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree: Matt Feistner, Grant Lanning and Aaron Talich.
— Approved three utility occupancy applications, two from Sioux Valley Energy and one from Xcel Energy.
— Learned the county would receive two Rural Access Infrastructure Grants, not one as has been previously indicated. Between the two grants, the county will receive $201,372.03.