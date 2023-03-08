When it comes to construction projects, keeping the public completely up to date can pose a challenge. Project details can change quickly, causing residents to feel out of step with important information and updates regarding construction in their area.
During Monday’s meeting, the Madison City Commissioners discussed a potential solution to this problem via a website where all information could be stored for easy access. The plan was proposed by Banner Associates, who was appointed as City Engineer last September.
“We’re always striving for better communication with our residents, and I think as time goes on and the world offers more tools, the residents expect a higher level of communication,” said City Administrator Jameson Berreth.
“Ryan (Hegg, director of engineering and community development) and I always keep an eye out on what other cities do, and we learned that Brookings has hired Banner to create a website to bring all their construction projects under one roof and have easy access for residents to learn about projects, have access to documents and have the resources they need as they have questions or concerns on the projects,” he added.
With this website, Madison residents will be able to stay up to date on the city’s construction efforts, limiting confusion and creating a better environment for discussion. According to a provided contract, Banner will purchase the domain name and create a website that will include progress updates, project phasing and timelines, a location to sign up for automatic email updates and more.
A Banner representative spoke to commissioners on Monday, explaining that the website would be catered to the specific needs of Madison. He stressed the site’s benefits for building trusting relationships throughout the community, setting and managing expectations for projects, and giving residents a platform to speak and share their ideas.
He added that the city could boost its communication further by pairing the website with open house presentations, which would give residents even more opportunities to discuss the projects.
Banner’s website in Brookings, titled “Brookings SD Community Construction,” makes identical promises, with their representative noting that while the site has not yet been fully launched, it’s received significant positive feedback from local residents.
The website would be developed at a price not to exceed $12,000 for the full scope of professional services. Despite positive reactions from Berreth, Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay and the rest of the commissioners, action on the project was tabled in order to grant more time to finetune the details as well as source community interest.
More information on this project will be forthcoming. The item will appear on the commission’s next agenda for March 20 at 5:30 p.m.