Jameson Berreth

When it comes to construction projects, keeping the public completely up to date can pose a challenge. Project details can change quickly, causing residents to feel out of step with important information and updates regarding construction in their area.

During Monday’s meeting, the Madison City Commissioners discussed a potential solution to this problem via a website where all information could be stored for easy access. The plan was proposed by Banner Associates, who was appointed as City Engineer last September.