Eminent domain has become a hot-button issue in South Dakota, and The Madison Daily Leader talked to everyday people out and about in Madison to ask their opinions on the issue.

In the past months, Summit Carbon Solutions has filed lawsuits against landowners in South Dakota, including several residents of Lake County. The company’s goal is to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through multiple Midwest and Great Plains states. The pipeline would transmit liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including Dakota Ethanol in Lake County, to an underground storage site in North Dakota.