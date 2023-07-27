Eminent domain has become a hot-button issue in South Dakota, and The Madison Daily Leader talked to everyday people out and about in Madison to ask their opinions on the issue.
In the past months, Summit Carbon Solutions has filed lawsuits against landowners in South Dakota, including several residents of Lake County. The company’s goal is to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through multiple Midwest and Great Plains states. The pipeline would transmit liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including Dakota Ethanol in Lake County, to an underground storage site in North Dakota.
According to Summit Carbon Solutions, it has signed agreements for 93% of the miles needed to build the pipeline in the region. But, for the last holdouts, it has filed lawsuits in an attempt to use eminent domain to force property owners to let the company use their land.
Eminent domain is the process by which an entity, often a government but sometimes a private company, forces property owners to let the entity use or take ownership over land. This is allowed under the Fifth Amendment. But, “just compensation” must be provided, and it must be for public use.
Everyday individuals working or walking around Madison were asked their opinion on eminent domain, if they had any thoughts on the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline’s use of it, and if they had any questions about eminent domain.
Most individuals interviewed asked for their last names not to be used.
Jeff said he had “mixed feelings” on eminent domain. But, in the case of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he is entirely opposed to its use.
“We need it, because there’s too many people that stop progress. I am against eminent domain for the Summit Carbon line because I don’t think we need it,” Jeff said. “There’s a place for it. I’m in the water industry, so it’s very important that we get easements and go places.”
Another individual, Mary, said she didn’t know enough about the carbon dioxide pipeline to have a firm opinion on the issue. However, she said she is worried about the powers of eminent domain being taken “too far.”
“If they do this, couldn’t they just do anything they wanted?” Mary asked.
Christine said she didn’t have strong opinions on eminent domain, but she supports the U.S. Constitution and wants to encourage projects that create jobs. For Christine, eminent domain is a new topic. Until she moved to South Dakota a few years ago, it had never come up.
“I’m for anything that creates jobs,” she said.
She did not wish to comment on eminent domain issues specific to Lake County, saying she would like to get more information before taking a hard stance.
Jessica said she thinks she’s “right in the middle” on the issue. Eminent domain has been used for a variety of projects, from highways to water lines to national parks to pipelines. For Jessica, each project needs to be considered on its own. In some cases, she is opposed to eminent domain; in others, she supports it.
“I think that any major topic like this has a lot of nuances, so it can’t be broadly applied. I think the questions that need to be answered…is if the greater good is being served by it, [and] if the benefit is greater than the cost,” Jessica said. “I don’t know if I agree with any business being able to come in and claim eminent domain.”
Jessica said the government should act as a mediator in cases where a private company is trying to claim eminent domain. In her opinion, since most state and local government leaders are elected, the people can have a larger say in issues of eminent domain when the government is involved than when it’s with a private company.
“You have to speak to your legislators, and if your legislators are not doing what’s in your best interest, the people’s best interest, vote them out,” she said.