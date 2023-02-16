Income Eligibility Guidelines Resized.jpg

THE SOUTH DAKOTA Department of Education releases income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced lunch program before each school year begins. In local schools, the number of students participating in the program has decreased in the 2022-23 school year since data were last collected in the 2019-20 school year.

 Submitted chart

Local schools have seen a decrease in the number of students receiving free and reduced lunch.

The Madison Central School District saw the percentage drop from 29.8% in the 2019-20 school year to 25.2% this year. The Madison Elementary School has the highest percentage of students in the program, with 31.3% and 25% of elementary students receiving free and reduced lunches in 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively. About 19% of high school students and 22.3% of middle school students are currently in the program, said Mitchell Brooks, the district’s business manager.