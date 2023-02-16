THE SOUTH DAKOTA Department of Education releases income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced lunch program before each school year begins. In local schools, the number of students participating in the program has decreased in the 2022-23 school year since data were last collected in the 2019-20 school year.
The Madison Central School District saw the percentage drop from 29.8% in the 2019-20 school year to 25.2% this year. The Madison Elementary School has the highest percentage of students in the program, with 31.3% and 25% of elementary students receiving free and reduced lunches in 2019-20 and 2022-23, respectively. About 19% of high school students and 22.3% of middle school students are currently in the program, said Mitchell Brooks, the district’s business manager.
Brooks, said the elementary school typically has more students in the program. He attributes this to families being younger and less advanced in their careers, as well as parents staying at home more while children are young.
The Oldham-Ramona School District saw a more dramatic decline, with 33% of students receiving free and reduced lunches in the 2019-20 school year and 21% now.
After the beginning of the pandemic, students around the state received free lunch without having to apply. The free lunches kicked in during the 2021-22 school year, making the 2019-20 school year the last year the free and reduced lunch data were available.
Students receive these free and reduced lunches through the National School Lunch Program, which began in 1946. The program, funded by federal dollars, provides lunches to low-income and impoverished students in public and nonprofit private schools, as well as residential child care institutions.
To qualify for free and reduced lunches in South Dakota, families’ income must be at or below particular amounts. For reduced lunches, a family must make less than 185% of the federal poverty guideline for that year. For free lunches, they can make up to 130% of the federal poverty guideline. In the 2022-23 school year, families of four that make less than $36,075 per year get free lunches, and they receive reduced lunches if they make less than $51,338, according to the South Dakota Department of Education.
The federal poverty guideline in 2019 was $25,750 for a family of four; it was $27,750 in 2022. If the guideline matched the inflation rate, an income of $25,750 at the beginning of the 2019 school year would be $29,725 at the beginning of the 2022 school year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index Inflation Calculator.
The federal poverty guideline is used to determine families’ and individuals’ eligibility for programs like Medicaid and free and reduced lunches. The federal poverty line changes each year to account for inflation, but it doesn’t vary based on costs of living.
The guideline is the same for all of the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., while Alaska and Hawaii have separate guidelines due to higher costs of living.
Furthermore, the poverty threshold is based solely on how much families spend on food. It doesn’t account for increases in housing or utilities costs.
Michael Fischer, the Oldham-Ramona superintendent, said the poverty guidelines may be why the district has seen a decrease in students receiving free and reduced lunches.
Families who received raises at work to account for inflation may have been lifted above the threshold. But, he said, this is just speculation on his part. With the small enrollment numbers, graduations and families moving away can leave a large impact on the percentage.
To start receiving free and reduced lunches, students’ families must fill out a form with information about their household size and income before taxes. Families who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) automatically qualify and are sent letters, according to Brooks.