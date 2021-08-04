The public is invited to a ribbon cutting for Dakota State University’s newest residence hall, Residence Village, next Wednesday. The event is co-sponsored with the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
Events will take place from 4–6 p.m. A short program will take place at 4:15, during which time a new sculpture in front of the building will be revealed. Guided tours of the facility will follow until 6 p.m. Public parking will be available in the lot on the west side of the building.
The new facility is a four-story residence hall featuring single occupancy rooms for upper-class students, arranged in four- and six-bedrooms suites and apartments. The building has about 120 bed, and also includes study areas, lounges, laundry facilitie, and a coffee shop/convenience store on the ground level, called 8th Street Square.
Beverage samples will be served at 8th Street Square on Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. This retail outlet will also be open to the public throughout the year, with public access through the doors under the 8th Street Square canopy.
Sodexo, DSU’s food service provider, will offer Starbucks beverages and Pepsi products at 8th Street Square. They will also have Grab n’ Go food items (pre-made sandwiches, salads, fruits, wraps, juice, milk, smoothies and desserts).
Eighth Street Square plans to be open Monday–Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can park in the short-term, public parking spots available on Washington Avenue or in the public spaces in the lot west of the residence hall.
Members of the public are invited to visit all of DSU’s retail outlets throughout the year, 8th Street Square and those located in the Trojan Center -- the Queue (which offers Caribou Coffee), the Marketplace and the Trojan Zone bookstore. Customers can download the Sodexo app to order ahead and for menu information.