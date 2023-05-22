The Madison Public Library has received a $10,000 grant to make the library more accessible for people with sensory-related disabilities, like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
The grant is part of the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities. The initiative, started by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, provides resources for small libraries to better serve people with disabilities. The awards range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be distributed over the next three years, totaling about $7 million in grant funds.
According to the organization’s website, 240 libraries nationwide will participate in the first round of the program.
The Madison Public Library is one of four to receive the grant in South Dakota, joining the Langford Public Library, Parkston Public Library and Yankton Community Library.
As part of the initiative, a staff member from the Madison Public Library will take an online course on leading community discussions. Then, library staff will host an in-person conversation with individuals affected by sensory-related disabilities, specifically sensory-related disabilities that make individuals more or less sensitive than average to sensory inputs, and will use their feedback to make improvements to create a more accessible library.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Programs Coordinator Amanda Hall in a press release. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents with disabilities better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”
Those interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation can contact Hall at amanda.hall@cityofmadisonsd.com or call the library at 605-256-7525.
The goal is to reach as many individuals affected by sensory issues as possible, Hall said in an interview. The initiative aims to put the needs of individuals with disabilities front and center, not to have staff dictate what would be best for those communities.
“I want to see as many people in the conversation as possible, so it’s not so one-sided,” she said.
“There are lots of people who come in, especially children, that have sensory overload or sensory-seeking behavior,” Hall said. “We want to make the library a good space for them to come.”
In 2022, the ALA released a report on making libraries more accessible to individuals with disabilities, and it identified several barriers, including a lack of funding and resources to handle accessibility and disability accommodations. It also cited a lack of education on disabilities for library staff and challenges with connecting to disabled people, who could provide the most feedback on what their needs are.
The ALA “Libraries Transforming Communities” grant aims to address this by providing funds and education, as well as requiring all libraries in the program to hold a session to receive public feedback from those with disabilities.
The report also listed several ways to make libraries more accessible to people with sensory sensitivity issues. For those who are hypersensitive, or those who experience an overload of too much sensory information, libraries can provide calming materials and locations, dim lights, quiet spaces, private study rooms and sensory-friendly programs where lights and sound are limited.
For those who are hyposensitive, or those who are less sensitive than average to sensory inputs like light and sound, the report recommends touch- and sense-based materials like fidget toys, bright colors and movement breaks during programs.
The report recommends making different areas in the library to accommodate people with different sensory needs. For example, one area might be bright with lots of colors, while another might have dimmer lights and calmer colors.