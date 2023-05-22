Madison Public Library

The Madison Public Library has received a $10,000 grant to make the library more accessible for people with sensory-related disabilities, like autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The grant is part of the Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities. The initiative, started by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, provides resources for small libraries to better serve people with disabilities. The awards range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be distributed over the next three years, totaling about $7 million in grant funds.