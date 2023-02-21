Madison GBB

MADISON'S Zoey Gerry sets up for a three-pointer during a matchup against West Central on Monday. Gerry finished the game with 22 points for the Bulldogs. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The first time Madison and West Central squared off this season, it was the Trojans running away from the Bulldogs 64-31.

It was the same story on Monday, with the Trojans defeating the Bulldogs 64-30 in the Region 3A girls basketball quarterfinal.