The first time Madison and West Central squared off this season, it was the Trojans running away from the Bulldogs 64-31.
It was the same story on Monday, with the Trojans defeating the Bulldogs 64-30 in the Region 3A girls basketball quarterfinal.
The Trojans scored the first eight points and knocked down four three-pointers in the first quarter to build a 16-6 lead. Madison’s Zoey Gerry scored the only points on two three-pointers for the Bulldogs in the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored just one basket from the field and trailed West Central 33-9 at halftime.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the 24-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome as they fell to the Trojans 64-30.
Gerry finished her final game as a Bulldog with 22 points on six three-pointers. The senior wing also grabbed seven rebounds.
Audrey Nelson scored three points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. Karley Lurz added three points.
“I am so very proud of all the girls who played this year,” Madison head coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “The support that was given at each game from the parents, student body and community was greatly appreciated by the players and coaches.”
With the loss, the Bulldogs finished the season with a 4-16 record.